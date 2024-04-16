Audioboom Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$65.0m (down 13% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: US$19.4m (loss widened by US$18.7m from FY 2022).

  • US$1.19 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.047 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Audioboom Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 27%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Interactive Media and Services industry.

The company's shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Audioboom Group you should know about.

