AudioCodes Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$244.4m (down 11% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$8.78m (down 69% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 3.6% (down from 10% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.28 (down from US$0.89 in FY 2022).

revenue-and-expenses-breakdown

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AudioCodes EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.4%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Americas, Principally The United States segment contributing a total revenue of US$126.4m (52% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to US$70.2m (47% of total expenses). Explore how AUDC's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.4% growth forecast for the Communications industry in the US.

Performance of the American Communications industry.

The company's shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AudioCodes (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

