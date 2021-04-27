AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

LOD, Israel, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 13.1% year-over-year to $58.8 million;

Quarterly service revenues increased by 23.3% year-over-year to $21.8 million;

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 68.4%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 17.2%; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $10.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share;

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.7%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.5%; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the quarter.

AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.3 million, was paid on March 4, 2021.

AudioCodes repurchased 350,000 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $10.3 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $58.8 million compared to $52.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Net income was $10.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $5.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $7.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $182.5 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend in the first quarter of 2021, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the first quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"We enjoyed solid business momentum in our enterprise-related activities driven by secular growth opportunities within the UCaaS and Contact Center markets. Our UCaaS business grew over 15% year-over-year and our contact center business grew over 20% year-over-year. These two businesses, which form our Enterprise Business offering, contributed more than 80% of our first quarter revenue. Services revenue grew 23.3% year-over-year and was driven mainly by strength in our professional and managed services offerings. Most importantly we continued to make progress in pivoting to recurring revenues with strong traction experienced in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."

"As in previous quarters, communications and collaboration, as well as work from home trend, continue to play center stage in today's world and the emerging digital workplace. Our investment in enhancing our portfolio of products and solutions for real-time cloud communications, the Microsoft Teams ecosystem and the new emerging intelligent contact center have proven successful in expanding our business in recent years and provide a strong basis for our expected growth in coming years.

Mr. Adlersberg continued, "We have enjoyed solid execution in our Voice.ai operations. Revenue for our Voice.ai operations grew over 100% year-over-year. Recording solutions for UCaaS and contact center, conversational IVR, meeting space solutions and voice-enablement for virtual intelligent agents lead our success in this area. We now expect to reach revenue of $10 million based on our organic growth in this business in the coming 24 months," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In January 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $30 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through July 19, 2021.

On February 4, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.3 million, was paid on March 4, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on February 18, 2021.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired 350,000 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $10.3 million.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,248

$ 40,934 Restricted cash 5,100

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 661

84,817 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 634

449 Trade receivables, net 36,190

34,518 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,300

8,631 Inventories 27,972

29,193 Total current assets 185,105

203,642







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 94 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 67,810

54,895 Deferred tax assets 10,996

12,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,863

25,430 Severance pay funds 20,034

20,597 Total long-term assets 122,797

113,097







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,406

4,593







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 36,717

36,791







Total assets $ 349,025

$ 358,123







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 900

$ 1,200 Trade payables 6,452

6,984 Other payables and accrued expenses 25,972

28,531 IIA settlement liability 11,295

11,684 Deferred revenues 41,128

37,182 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,764

9,178 Total current liabilities 94,511

94,759







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 20,967

$ 21,830 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 12,736

12,243 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,575

19,436 Total long-term liabilities 49,278

53,509







Total shareholders' equity 205,236

209,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 349,025

$ 358,123





AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) Revenues:







Products

$ 37,021

$ 34,334 Services

21,817

17,688 Total Revenues

58,838

52,022 Cost of revenues:







Products

13,536

13,762 Services

5,031

3,981 Total Cost of revenues

18,567

17,743 Gross profit

40,271

34,279 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net

12,047

11,582 Selling and marketing

14,476

13,269 General and administrative

3,625

3,265 Total operating expenses

30,148

28,116 Operating income

10,123

6,163 Financial income, net

1,578

1,306 Income before taxes on income

11,701

7,469 Taxes on income, net

(1,708)

(2,205) Net income

$ 9,993

$ 5,264 Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.30

$ 0.18 Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net earnings per share (in thousands)

32,895

29,540 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

34,089

31,046

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) GAAP net income

$ 9,993

$ 5,264 GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.17 Cost of revenues:







Share-based compensation (1)

76

50 Amortization expenses (2)

68

68



144

118 Research and development, net:







Share-based compensation (1)

577

243 Selling and marketing:







Share-based compensation (1)

1,300

759 Amortization expenses (2)

6

15



1,306

774 General and administrative:







Share-based compensation (1)

1,034

607



1,034

607 Financial (income):







Exchange rate differences (3)

(1,530)

(1,282)









Income taxes:







Deferred tax (4)

1,219

2,030 Non-GAAP net income

$ 12,743

$ 7,754 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.37

$ 0.25















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.

(3) Financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit).

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.





AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 9,993

$ 5,264 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

559

568 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net

129

- Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(300)

312 Share-based compensation expenses

2,987

1,659 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

1,207

2,017 Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

(69)

(12) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

1,779

1,876 Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(4,487)

(4,244) Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

(389)

(606) Increase in trade receivables, net

(1,672)

(775) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

842

(75) Decrease in inventories

1,026

1,287 Decrease in trade payables

(532)

(1,275) Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses

(2,709)

(1,909) Increase in deferred revenues

4,656

2,698 Net cash provided by operating activities

13,020

6,785 Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from short-term deposits, net

84,156

150 Proceeds from long-term deposits

-

150 Purchase of marketable securities

(14,314)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(103)

(348) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

69,739

(48)

























AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury shares

(10,255)

- Repayment of bank loans

(300)

(619) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(5,302)

(3,866) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

412

348 Net cash used in financing activities

(15,445)

(4,137)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

67,314

2,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

46,034

69,773 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 113,348

$ 72,373













