U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,770.43
    +1,795.86 (+8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Audiological Devices Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $18.64 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audiological Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

Key Market Insights

Increase in life expectancy will spur the market revenue growth

The global audiological devices market accounted for US$ 11,574.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 18,649.0 Mn growing at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, in terms of volume market register sales of 18.50 Mn units and anticipated to reach 30.38 Mn Units expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The audiological devices market is driven majorly by the increasing aging population and rising number of hearing disorders globally. The growth in the market is proliferated by increasing research and development activities in both developing and developed economies coupled with rapid technological advancements in the market.

The rising appeal of cosmetic appeal of modern devices and rising incidence of deafness, effective devices, and cost-effectiveness of the hearing devices are further boosting the market growth. Additionally increasing sales from high-quality care with modern and innovative hearing aids are further boosting the demand of the market. According to the statistics generated by Hearing Industry Association net unit sales in the United States grew by 3.7% with 4.0% growth in private sector and 0.92% for Department of Veteran Affairs.

In addition, hearing impairment is very prevalent, according to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, 360 million people had hearing impairment which is more than 5% of world population, and out of these 32 million are children. According to WHO in 2017, 1/3rd of the adults above the age of 65 years have a disabling hearing impairment.

The main causes of hearing impairment in adults include ageing, exposure to excessive noise, and use of particular drugs. The market size is set to increase due to demographic trends such as increasing life expectancy. This trend is especially noticeable in low and middle income countries such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa region where the prevalence of hearing impairment is higher than other world regions.

Product Analysis
Hearing aid to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the audiological devices market is classified into hearing aid, hearing implants, diagnostic instruments and bone anchored hearing aid (BAHA) segments. Hearing aid segment dominated the global audiological devices market and accounted for more than 40% of revenue generated. This is due to rapid technological advancements, rising prevalence of hearing loss and increasing geriatric population among others.

In contrast, hearing implants segment anticipated to register fastest growth throughout the forecast period. According to a report by world health organization (WHO) in 2019, more than 460 million people have disabling hearing loss and out of 134 million babies born every year more than 150,000 are candidates for cochlear implants. This has created the demand for audiological devices and boosting the market growth in the segment.

Sales Channel Analysis
E-commerce segment expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of sales channel, the global audiological devices market is classified into retail, e-commerce and others. The retail segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This can be associated to the penetration of big retail stores coupled with consumers preference to buy devices from retail stores especially in countries such as the US, and China among others. According to a recent study, in 2016, in the US, more than 3 million units were sold out of which more than 75% were sold through private market.

On the flip side, e-commerce segment expected to expand with highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global audiological devices market. Owing to rising adoption of e-commerce medium to sell hearing aid products by manufacturers coupled with online support services and consultation. This in turn is propelling the market growth of the segment in global audiological devices market.

Regional Analysis
Rising environmental concerns to bolster the growth in Asia Pacific region

In 2021, North America region dominated the audiological devices market and accounted for around 40% of revenue generated globally followed by Europe. This is due to, rising number of incidence of hearing impairment and advancement in audiology systems. According to research study by American Hearing Research Foundation, in the US, approximately 0.2% of the population is suffering from hearing impairment and every year more than 45,000 new cases are diagnosed.

In contrast, Asia Pacific region expected to expand at a significant growth rate. Owing to the presence of large geriatric population especially in China, increasing research and development activities and government initiatives among others. According to report by WHO, in 2019, the prevalence of hearing loss in adults over the age 65 is highest in the Asia Pacific region. Thus the demand for global audiological devices is propelled.

List of Companies Covered:

  • William Demant Holdings A/S

  • Starkey Hearing Technologies

  • Widex A/S

  • GN ReSound Group

  • Sonova Holdings AG

  • Amplifon SpA

  • Cochlear Limited

  • GN Store Nord

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • MedRx

Key Industry Development:

  • In January 2019, Prodways group announced the acquisition of Surdifuse-L. This in turn will help the companies to develop new product and increase their product portfolio in the market.

Market Segmentation Product Type

  • Hearing Aid

  • Hearing Implants

  • Diagnostic Instruments

  • Bone Anchored Hearing Aid (BAHA)

Technology

  • Digital

  • Analog

Sales Channel

  • Retail

  • E-commerce

  • Others (Private & Public Initiatives, National Health Programs

Companies Mentioned

  • William Demant Holdings A/S

  • Starkey Hearing Technologies

  • Widex A/S

  • GN ReSound Group

  • Sonova Holdings AG

  • Amplifon SpA

  • Cochlear Limited

  • GN Store Nord

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • MedRx.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynjfgh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audiological-devices-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-18-64-billion-by-2030-at-a-5-5-cagr-301726712.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Castings (LON:CGS) five years ago would have delivered you a 2.5% gain

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Castings P.L.C. ( LON:CGS ) share...

  • Tunisia detains anti-president MP: lawyer

    Plainclothes security officers in Tunisia detained a prominent critic of President Kais Saied in the early hours of Saturday after a military court ruling, his lawyer told AFP. Seifeddine Makhlouf had been found guilty of insulting police during a standoff at Tunis airport in March 2021.Tunis military appeals court on Friday sentenced Makhlouf to 14 months in prison with immediate effect, his lawyer Ines Harrath told AFP. A court had initially sentenced him to five months' jail.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Plans on IPOs for at Least Five Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bounce Thanks

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    These stocks are all down by at least 42% from their all-time highs despite impressive performances from their underlying businesses.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • Google Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees, after watching peers at rival tech firms lose their jobs en masse, were anxious about when layoffs would happen to them. Then on Friday morning, some of them couldn’t get into their corporate accounts.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bou

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Gold’s Awakening May Make Investors Sleep Less Soundly

    The precious metal’s revival could signal a rekindling of inflation—and bad news for stocks and bonds. It’s doing something it hasn’t done in a half-century.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • Are You Owed Money from $60 Million AT&T Settlement?

    A number of national companies have made settlements to class action lawsuits in recent weeks, including Apple, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile. Another that has been rolling out over the past few years...

  • Intel's California job cuts will be more than twice as big as expected

    After forecasting last month it would let go 201 total workers in the Golden State, Intel now says it's cutting more than twice that many.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.