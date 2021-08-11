U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,135.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,049.00
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6610
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,577.59
    -126.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.38
    +888.70 (+366.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,018.34
    +130.19 (+0.47%)
     

Audi's Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Audi has just come out with a pretty wild EV concept: A convertible roadster that extends its wheelbase to transform into a grand tourer (GT). With the touch of a button, the Audi Skysphere's entire front end can extend or retract 9.8-inches (and drop 0.4 inches). 

The Skysphere is meant to show Audi's design chops as well as its technical prowess. It took inspiration from the company's 1931 Horch 853, a long, low roadster with a pushed-back cabin and rear-wheel drive. The modern concept retains those primary features, in spades, with the long snout and low, laid-back cockpit giving it a mild resemblance to rear-drive GTs like the Ferrari 812 Superfast. 

Audi&#39;s Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer
Audi's Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer

In place of the straight-8 gas guzzler on the Horch, the concept car has a 623-horsepower electric motor and an 80-kWh battery, with much of it behind the rear bulkhead. That makes for a Porsche 911-like rear weight bias of 60-40, meaning it would be easy to get the Skysphere sideways if it was ever built. It also delivers 553 foot-pounds of torque, enough to take it to 60 MPH in around 4 seconds. At the same time, it will go around 310 miles on the Euro WLPT cycle, or less in EPA terms. 

The interior is meant to evoke 1930s Art Deco architecture (matching the period of the Horch), with modern electronic conveniences. It has a full dashboard screen like the Honda E, along with large touchscreens at the armrest locations. The sharply angled, minimalist interior is designed for a Level 4 autonomous operation, so you can relax in GT mode and take control when you want to have some roadster-powered fun.

Audi Skysphere
Roadster sport mode
Audi Skysphere
Grander tourer (GT) mode

The most unique (though perhaps highly unrealistic) feature of the Skysphere is the variable wheelbase (above). Electric motors drive a telescoping structure that takes it from a long-wheelbase grand touring EV to a considerably shorter and lower roadster. It also uses active aerodynamics that are closed in GT mode and open in roadster form. When activated, they would duct air under the car for extra downforce.

The interior also transforms, pushing the steering wheel and pedals forward and the passenger seat rearward in roadster mode, while the dash moves forward to become a more driver-centric instrument panel. Despite the sporty nature of the EV, it has space for custom luggage and two golf club sets.  

All told, the Skysphere concept is a fun take on an EV that could be two cars at once, offering both driver fun and some autonomy if you wanted to relax. Don't expect to see one on a road near you, but some of the ideas may one day come to Audi EVs. The automaker also announced that it will unveil two other concepts, the Grandsphere and Urbansphere, in the coming months. 

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Lizzo Surprise FaceTime Cardi B to Announce Collab!

    On Monday, Lizzo took to Instagram to announce her new track, ‘Rumors,’ features Cardi B.

  • GE Aviation To Supply Engine To Transcend Air For Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft

    General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) GE Aviation has agreed with Transcend Air Corporation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE's class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of the Vy 400 aircraft give Transcend Air access to demand-rich centers of major cities. The high-speed Vy 400 travels more than 400 miles per hour, making the journey from Manhattan to

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Boeing delivers 28 airplanes in July; 787s still halted

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over 28 airplanes to buyers in July as revived domestic travel fuels 737 MAX deliveries, but the U.S. planemaker's 787 remained in inventory for a fourth month due to defects. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as Boeing bids to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond the safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Of the aircraft Boeing delivered to airlines and other buyers in July, 22 were 737 MAX single-aisle jets, one was a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft for the U.S. Navy, and the remaining five were widebodies.

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Boeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China - Flightradar24

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX test plane took to the skies in China on Wednesday as the U.S. manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport at 9:24 a.m. (0124 GMT), with no destination listed, flying in a south-easterly direction. The flight tracking was incomplete, but photos on Chinese aviation blogs showed it landed at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport, about 150 km (80 nautical miles) to the south, which industry sources told Reuters was the expected destination.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At This Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • The Car-Sharing Economy Is Getting Squeezed. What It Means for Your Ride.

    Uber and Lyft prices have spiked during the pandemic---and that's only the start of the problem.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' Price Target Cut Ahead Of Big Reveal

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • This Lightning-Fast New Electric Hypercar Brings 1,000 Horses—and 350 Miles of Range

    The battery-powered beast has a top speed of 220 mph.

  • Audi SkySphere concept is a shape-shifting electric luxury roadster

    Audi has introduced the first of three futuristic concept cars it created to showcase the technology and design cues it will incorporate into its range in the coming years. Called SkySphere, the first concept is a luxurious electric roadster with a wheelbase that can be modified by the driver and a handful of clever heritage-laced styling cues. Designed digitally in Malibu, California, the SkySphere stretches about 204 inches long and 78 inches wide, dimensions that make it about an inch shorter and six inches wider than the Horch 853.

  • A Tesla Bull Explains How the Stock Can Hit $1,100

    Gary Black, managing partner and CIO of investment advisor the Future Fund, talked with Barron's about one of his largest holdings: Tesla.

  • 2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive Review | Return from the wilderness

    Nissan should make a new midsize truck more often. Nissan started this pickup renaissance with a full-scale redesign. Bold and bright daytime running lights give it the modern edge that a 2022 pickup deserves, with LED headlights available starting on the SV.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Now? Shares Seek Support At This Key Level

    Chinese EV stock Li Auto is on the move again after severe declines followed a huge IPO run. As deliveries surge, is Li Auto stock a buy now?

  • Volta founder on strategies for electric vehicle charging stations

    Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss Biden’s EV push, consumer acceptance of electric vehicles, and future outlook on EV charging.

  • Renault Teams Up With Geely in Chinese Market. That’s a Risk for Tesla.

    The giant French auto company is returning to China through a partnership with Geely, the owner of Volvo.

  • Bus Slams Into and Drags Car That Ran Red Light at Atlanta Intersection

    A bus smashed into a car that ran a red light at an Atlanta, Georgia, intersection and dragged the vehicle for about a quarter of a mile on August 7, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus was empty at the time of the collision and the driver was uninjured, according to reports. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Matthew Ometz captured this video of the scene. The video shows the bus dragging the vehicle as a loud screech is heard. Credit: Matthew Ometz via Storyful

  • Sorry Hellcats, This Impala SS Gave Chase In The 1990s

    Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro shows off suspension, rear coil springs

    While spy shots provided this revelation awhile back, Toyota has finally confirmed with the above teaser images that the 2022 Tundra is getting coil-spring rear suspension. The full-size pickup's shift to the new suspension is part of a trend that's gaining traction, with the Ram 1500 in its second generation with rear coils, and the F-150 Raptor doing the same with its newest generation. While the coil-spring rear suspension is the biggest news, the teasers also show us some of the other off-road upgrades that will appear on the TRD Pro version of the Tundra.