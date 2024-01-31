Audit watchdog accuses HMRC of getting its sums wrong

HMRC

HMRC has underestimated the true cost of government tax breaks by billions of pounds because it has been doing its sums wrong, the audit watchdog has claimed.

Official forecasts massively underestimated the true cost of a range of tax reliefs because HMRC’s modelling did not account for the fact that the policies boosted growth, the National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report.

Until recently, forecasts for the cost of tax reliefs were based on the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)’s general projections for investment and economic growth. As a result, they did not factor in the impact of the tax breaks on investment in the targeted sectors.

However, the very point of these policies is to promote investment. The government provides targeted tax reliefs worth billions of pounds every year specifically to boost the economy by encouraging businesses to spend more in high-growth industries.

HMRC’s failure to factor that in has left the Treasury facing billion-pound shortfalls as companies funnel more money into investments that qualify for relief and thereby reduce their tax bills, typically corporation tax.

Research and development (R&D) relief for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), for example, cost around £15bn more than HMRC had expected between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

Similarly, tax relief for high-end TV production, which lets companies claim money off their tax bill if they help fund British programmes that cost at least £1m an hour to produce, cost £557m more than forecast during its first six years of operation, or 272pc more than HMRC expected.

Video game development tax relief cost 239pc more than expected between the 2014-15 and 2016-17 tax years, costing the taxpayer an extra £179m.

The NAO warned that neither HMRC nor the Treasury were monitoring the tax relief system closely enough to understand whether policies were cost effective or achieving their economic aims.

Tax reliefs cost the Treasury through lost revenue. If HMRC collects less tax than expected, the Chancellor must make up the shortfall by other means – typically either spending cuts, borrowing or tax rises elsewhere.

Story continues

In theory, tax breaks should be designed so that the benefits of the relief, such as economic growth in the targeted sectors, offset the costs. If this balance is not being carefully monitored, there is a risk that the costs outweigh the benefits.

Meg Hillier MP, chair of the Committee of Public Accounts, said the £15bn discrepancy in the cost of R&D relief alone was “shocking”.

Ms Hillier said: “HM Treasury and HMRC must make a step-change in how they assess tax reliefs to ensure they achieve their economic objectives, are not too costly and have not been exploited to avoid or evade tax.”

Britain’s tax code includes around 300 reliefs aimed at boosting economic growth. Around a third of those are long-standing enough to produce reliable data on their cost.

These tax breaks cost the taxpayer just over £200bn in 2022-23, equivalent to around a quarter of all tax revenue in the financial year.

HMRC has begun adjusting how it calculates its forecasts for different tax reliefs, changing its modelling for R&D credits in spring 2021 and for high-end TV in spring 2022.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Tax reliefs support growth and ensure the UK tax system continues to be internationally competitive.

“A tax relief costing more than initially forecasted can indicate the relief is working with higher-than-expected behavioural change or that there is an increased awareness of the relief over time.

“Costs of reliefs can also be driven by growth of the economy, inflation, other economic determinants and policy changes that result in changes to the scope of the relief.”

The Treasury did not respond to requests for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.