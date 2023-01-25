New AuditClub Crew Passes and Enhanced AuditClub Chiefs Passes Offer a Lifeline to CPA Firms and Companies Struggling for Talent

AuditClub

AuditClub expands auditors-as-a-service model and welcomes Connor Murdock, senior crew member

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center and creator of the innovative auditors-as-a-service model, announces new and enhanced weekly passes that allow members to subscribe to AuditClub professionals with an experience level geared to the support they need during the upcoming busy season and beyond.



Members experience convenience and peace of mind by reducing the panic created by today’s talent exodus. In addition to its existing AuditClub Chiefs passes, the company now offers its AuditClub Crew passes for CPA firms and companies to access virtual crew members with up to six years of experience who perform and review audit procedures based on a member’s solutions requests.

The company has also enhanced its existing AuditClub Chiefs passes to provide greater simplicity and week-to-week convenience. These passes offer access to the company’s fractional partners and managers who continue to deliver a full range of solutions in audit and assurance, quality management, regulatory matters and training.

With a strong demand for its transformative and full-range resource solutions, AuditClub continues to grow its employee base, including welcoming Connor Murdock as a senior crew member. Murdock is a licensed CPA who began his public accounting career with Deloitte in North Carolina where he spent nearly six years achieving the position of audit manager. In his new role with AuditClub, Murdock will provide audit and assurance services to members, while coaching and mentoring the junior crew.

“I’m excited to join AuditClub in its efforts to improve accounting and auditing,” says Murdock. “The unique AuditClub business model addresses major shortcomings that plague our profession. By offering flexible solutions, the auditors-as-a-service model optimally aligns resources with delivery. Equally committed to its members and its people, AuditClub also offers a true four-day year-round workweek to give its employees the balance nearly all of us in public accounting have been seeking. The creative and transparent compensation, a great culture and the chance to make my own mark on the business and profession as a whole made this a perfect opportunity to grow in my accounting career.”

“CPA firms and companies are at a crossroads with greater accounting and auditing complexity and record turnover driven by a mobile and empowered workforce. We launched AuditClub last year with a focus on our chief auditor offering. The idea for AuditClub Crew arose from conversations with our members about their talent challenges at all levels,” says Chris Vanover, CEO of AuditClub and an Accounting Today 2022 Innovator to Watch.

“I’m excited about our new and enhanced subscriptions and proud to welcome Connor to our crew. We know CPA firms and organizations simply need help, and we have a flexible and innovative solution to make the upcoming season the best yet for our members,” he shares. “We continue our mission to make accounting and auditing better. AuditClub will keep challenging the traditional norms and find ways to create a more positive experience for those in our profession.”​​​​

Accounting firms and companies can learn more about AuditClub membership and subscribe to AuditClub Chiefs or Crew weekly passes by visiting the AuditClub website and scheduling a complimentary introductory meeting by clicking on Get a quote.

About AuditClub

AuditClub is transforming how accounting and auditing solutions are delivered by turning the traditional staffing model upside down. A licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub provides on-demand AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance solutions to top 10, regional and local CPA firms and organizations throughout the country via its subscription access model. AuditClub solutions include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.

