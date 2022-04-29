U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.75
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,792.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,339.50
    -115.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.48
    +0.12 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.70
    +21.40 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    +0.0067 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2980
    -0.5390 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,464.54
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.22
    +4.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.63
    +29.44 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Audited annual information of INVL Technology for 2021

INVL Technology
INVL Technology
INVL Technology

We hereby announce the audited annual information with the confirmation of responsible persons and remuneration report, and Audit Committee report of INVL Technology for the year 2021.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Behind the Deal: Boston's Notarize lands 'alliance' with FedEx Office

    It may seem counterintuitive for an organization like FedEx Office — which offers services around shipping physical documents — to partner with a startup that is ultimately reducing the need for paper. But the deal is a "win-win" for both parties, FedEx Office and Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel explained.

  • New Strategic Partnership Between Cardinal Sports Capital & HPL Digital Sport Creates Accelerator Program

    Cardinal Sports Capital (CSC), a Toronto-based advisory and investment firm focused on the sports gaming and media/tech/data convergence space and HPL Digital Sport (HPLDS), a specialty group withi...

  • Amazon Says Its Advertising Sales Rose 23%

    Amazon said sales at its advertising-services segment increased 23% from a year ago, slower than analysts were expecting. Investors have been monitoring the growth at Amazon’s advertising business as its core e-commerce unit has seen sales slow. In Amazon’s February earnings report, the company for the first time broke out results from the unit, showing investors a surging business that has emerged as a rival to advertising powerhouses such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The

  • These '11 Promises From A Manager' Are Every Employee's Dream

    'This is what good leadership looks like.'

  • The Onyx Advisor Network to Officially Open to the Wealth Management Community

    Calling all financial advisors! Join Onyx Financial Advisors May 9 to access to some of the best resources the industry has to offer.

  • Empower by GoDaddy Celebrates 5 Years and Sets Ambitious Goal of Supporting 10,000 Entrepreneurs

    At the helm of GoDaddy’s Corporate Sustainability initiatives is GoDaddy senior director, Stacy Cline. In 2017, Stacy launched Empower by GoDaddy, a global community and philanthropic program equip...

  • 'Selling Sunset' Stars Jason And Brett Oppenheim Are Worth $50 Million—Each

    The 'Selling Sunset' cast is known for selling multi-million-dollar homes, but how much are they actually worth themselves? Here's how much money they make:

  • Joget Earns Gold Tier Status in the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program

    Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company of choice for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has achieved Gold Tier Status, the highest-level partner tier in the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program.

  • Local Businesses Join Forces to Challenge Others to Raise Awareness About Mental Health

    Calgary businesses CIPR Communications, Certified Flourishing Coaching and Rumble Boxing Studio have teamed up to participate in the Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA Calgary) Energize Don't Hide event to raise awareness about mental health, build connection and community, and fundraise for the ongoing delivery and expansion of CHMA Calgary programs.

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson helps cut ribbon for new UAFS center in Bakery District

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited Fort Smith today for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's (UAFS) opening of new Center for Economic Development.

  • Oware is streamlining Pakistan’s supply chain

    Managing goods as they make their way through multiple warehouses and logistics providers is one of the biggest headaches that businesses in the supply chain face. After leaving his job at Careem, Adil Nisar founded a company that sources, manufacturers and distributes lights in Pakistan and experienced those challenges firsthand.

  • Analyst Report: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

    ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises. ADP was established in 1949 and serves over 920,000 clients primarily in the United States. ADP's employer services segment offers payroll, HCM solutions, HR outsourcing, insurance and retirement services. The smaller but faster-growing PEO segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and midsize businesses through a co-employment model.

  • Mavrck raises $135M, buys Linkin.bio maker Later in creator and influencer marketing consolidation

    Mavrck, which operates a platform for brands and media companies to source and engage with influencers for marketing campaigns, has raised another $135 million, and with some of that it's scooping up Later, a startup that first made its name with a social media scheduling tool for Instagram (its original name was Latergramme), but has since diversified into other social platforms like Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn, a Linkin.bio service, and analytics for the creator to track engagement and other metrics. The Linkin.bio service alone is an interesting asset to pick up: Linktree, a big competitor in that space, just last month raised $110 million at a $1.3 billion valuation. Canadian startup Later hadn't raised much money (less than $2 million, per Crunchbase) but it was already an influence in the influencer world: it's been around since 2014, and the Linkin.bio service (launched in 2016) has seen 2 billion+ pageviews, with nearly 7 million creators and small business using Later’s wider product suite for social content scheduling and analytics.

  • Financial Advisors Should Cater to Small Business Needs

    Financial advisors can help small businesses during the start-up, growth, and winddown stages of the company.

  • More than Half of Chief Supply Chain Officers Surveyed Would Sacrifice Profit for Sustainability

    According to the results of a new study from IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Celonis on supply chain resiliency, Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) recognize the critical role that hybrid cloud, AI, process mining and execution management play in helping them overcome the disruptions they've faced over the last two years. In fact, 72% of CSCOs surveyed expect their processes and workflows to be automated over the next three to five years—and 69% plan to accelerate cloud adoption to enhance real-time data a

  • Biden touts small business boom at White House meeting

    President Biden on Thursday touted his economic strategy as the driver of a recent boom in small business creation and an uptick in job creation in the sector. “Today, thanks to the economy strategy, more small businesses are being created and small businesses are creating more jobs faster than ever before,” he said during a…

  • Inflation: 2/3s of small business plan price hikes, new research finds

    Small businesses nationwide are being impacted by the interrelated challenges of rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and a tight labor market — but inflation is hitting small businesses especially hard.

  • BT to be ditched as 'flagship' brand for households

    BT is to be phased out as a "flagship" brand for millions of consumers as the former state-owned phone monopoly seeks to see off rivals in the fierce broadband market.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper stock gains after profit matched expectations but sales topped, and growth outlook raised

    Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. tacked on 0.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the beverage and specialty coffee and tea company reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations while sales beat, and raised its sales growth outlook. Net income rose to $585 million, or 41 cents a share, from $325 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Sales grew 6.1% to $3.08 billion, ab

  • Elon Musk's early Twitter stock buy under FTC scrutiny -The Information

    The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/elon-musks-early-twitter-purchase-under-ftc-scrutiny, citing people with knowledge of the situation. After the initial stock purchase, Musk, the world's richest man, offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in cash, which Twitter agreed to earlier this week.