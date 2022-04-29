Audited annual information of INVL Technology for 2021

TechCrunch

Mavrck, which operates a platform for brands and media companies to source and engage with influencers for marketing campaigns, has raised another $135 million, and with some of that it's scooping up Later, a startup that first made its name with a social media scheduling tool for Instagram (its original name was Latergramme), but has since diversified into other social platforms like Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn, a Linkin.bio service, and analytics for the creator to track engagement and other metrics. The Linkin.bio service alone is an interesting asset to pick up: Linktree, a big competitor in that space, just last month raised $110 million at a $1.3 billion valuation. Canadian startup Later hadn't raised much money (less than $2 million, per Crunchbase) but it was already an influence in the influencer world: it's been around since 2014, and the Linkin.bio service (launched in 2016) has seen 2 billion+ pageviews, with nearly 7 million creators and small business using Later’s wider product suite for social content scheduling and analytics.