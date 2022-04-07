Audited annual report 2021
AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2021 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 10 February 2022.
STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
2021 was a successful year for Merko. We fulfilled the group’s financial goals and investment plans and our profit grew 26%. These targets were met despite the continuing pandemic, supply chain problems, rising costs of construction and a spike in energy prices. Our greater strategic focus on residential development, selection of projects with higher potential, efficient implementation of decisions, and organizational ability to adapt – all rewarded us.
The 18.8% return on equity achieved last year is a good result considering the group’s high capitalization. Moreover, with the purchasing power of money decreasing, the fact that our return on equity outstripped inflation is to be cheered.
During the last two years, we have learned to operate in the environment of coronavirus restrictions, unexpected supply chain disruptions and volatile prices. Just as we thought the pandemic might be ending and we would return to the usual stability, another black swan entered the picture. The Ukraine war and the global economic conflict that started concurrently will not leave us or the construction and real estate sector unscathed. We do not yet know how the further developments will impact us. But we do have the knowledge that Merko is a strong company with a well-functioning team and that we will get by.
I would like to thank the employees and partners of the Merko group for their joint efforts and positive results. I gratefully acknowledge the buyers of the homes we have built and construction service customers for your trust in us. And I thank all of our shareholders who have decided to make the journey with us in the current unstable world.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in thousand euros
2021
2020
Revenue
339,375
315,918
Cost of goods sold
(292,563)
(272,169)
Gross profit
46,812
43,749
Marketing expenses
(3,611)
(4,212)
General and administrative expenses
(13,925)
(13,412)
Other operating income
3,508
2,320
Other operating expenses
(582)
(2,979)
Operating profit
32,202
25,466
Finance income
12
1
Finance costs
(886)
(866)
Profit (loss) from associates and joint ventures
799
(144)
Profit before tax
32,127
24,457
Corporate income tax expense
(3,104)
(1,954)
Net profit for financial year
29,023
22,503
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
29,140
22,994
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(117)
(491)
Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities
33
(115)
Comprehensive income for the period
29,056
22,388
incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent
29,163
22,890
attributable to non-controlling interest
(107)
(502)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
1.65
1.30
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand euros
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
44,930
47,480
Trade and other receivables
55,484
32,657
Prepaid corporate income tax
114
306
Inventories
160,593
126,332
261,121
206,775
Non-current assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
7,703
2,354
Other long-term loans and receivables
24,079
17,979
Deferred income tax assets
622
653
Investment property
13,828
13,922
Property, plant and equipment
16,350
14,521
Intangible assets
669
711
63,251
50,140
TOTAL ASSETS
324,372
256,915
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
11,636
13,649
Payables and prepayments
90,054
55,846
Income tax liability
681
1,202
Short-term provisions
7,976
6,347
110,347
77,044
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
41,001
15,409
Deferred income tax liability
3,112
3,001
Other long-term payables
2,900
4,026
47,013
22,436
TOTAL LIABILITIES
157,360
99,480
EQUITY
Non-controlling interests
(227)
4,207
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
7,929
7,929
Statutory reserve capital
793
793
Currency translation differences
(791)
(814)
Retained earnings
159,308
145,320
167,239
153,228
TOTAL EQUITY
167,012
157,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
324,372
256,915
AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2021 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).
Andres Trink
Chairman of Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
andres.trink@merko.ee
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.
Attachment