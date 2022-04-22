U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Audited annual report 2021 and profit allocation proposal

Nordecon
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NCN1T.TL
Nordecon
Nordecon

The council of Nordecon AS approved on 21 April 2022 the consolidated audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2021. The council decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders.

The net loss attributable to the owners of Nordecon AS for the 2021 financial year amounts to 6,310 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 12,651 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2021 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods in the remaining part undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association. The retained profit amounts to 6,341 thousand euros. .

The annual report that contains auditor’s report and profit allocation proposal for 2021 is attached to this announcement and made available on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange’s web page www.nasdaqbaltic.com and Nordecon’s web page www.nordecon.com. The annual report can also be read at location on Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn.

There were no significant adjustments made in audited annual report compared to the preliminary 12 month interim report published on 10 February 2022.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 685 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Attachments


