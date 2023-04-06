U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Audited annual report 2022

Merko Ehitus AS
·4 min read
Merko Ehitus AS
Merko Ehitus AS

AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2022 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 9 February 2023.

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

2022 was a year of good financial results for Merko. Revenue broke the 400-million-euro mark, half of it coming from outside Estonia. Profit grew 19 per cent and return on equity was 20.4 per cent. Considering the rapid rise in interest rates and the worsening of the investment climate, I’m glad that our figures managed to keep pace with high inflation.

Merko’s operating activity rests on two foundations – residential real estate development and provision of construction service. The group’s results for 2022 reflect the growth of our past investments into apartment development, and successful apartment sales on all three Baltic markets. We’re also pleased that our construction service business area succeeded in managing risks extremely well in a turbulent operating environment.

The war in Ukraine rages on. The transition to the green economy continues. Government intervention in the economy, the number of regulations and the compliance burden on companies are all growing. The apartment market, which was frozen in spring 2022, is still in a waiting phase. The economy’s momentum has dissipated for now, and high inflation and rising interest rates continue.

We are also determined to stay the course: to create a better living environment and new homes, build modern buildings and good infrastructure. In recent years, we have learned not to be overly surprised by the big changes around us and rapidly adapt to them, without forgetting the long-range perspective. We do our work, attend to our business, and cherish our employees and partners. We value the trust placed in Merko and learn from our mistakes. Wherever we are able to, we try to give back to society.

I would like to thank all of Merko’s employees and partners for coping well in these challenging conditions.

Thanks to the buyers of the homes we build and our construction service customers for their trust. Our gratitude goes out to our shareholders for believing in Merko in tough times.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in thousand euros

 

2022

2021

Revenue

409,633

339,375

Cost of goods sold

(355,975)

(292,563)

Gross profit

53,658

46,812

 

 

 

Marketing expenses

(4,077)

(3,611)

General and administrative expenses

(15,860)

(13,925)

Other operating income

3,144

3,508

Other operating expenses

(1,834)

(582)

Operating profit

35,031

32,202

 

 

 

Finance income

1

12

Finance costs

(1,450)

(886)

Profit (loss) from associates and joint ventures

3,516

799

Profit before tax

37,098

32,127

 

 

 

Corporate income tax expense

(2,995)

(3,104)

 

 

 

Net profit for financial year

34,103

29,023

incl.    net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

34,640

29,140

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

(537)

(117)

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement

 

 

Currency translation differences of foreign entities

30

33

Comprehensive income for the period

34,133

29,056

incl.    attributable to equity holders of the parent

34,648

29,163

attributable to non-controlling interest

(515)

(107)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)

1.96

1.65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand euros

 

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

17,665

44,930

Trade and other receivables

77,959

55,484

Prepaid corporate income tax

38

114

Inventories

225,661

160,593

 

321,323

261,121

Non-current assets

 

 

Investments in associates and joint ventures

12,895

7,703

Other long-term loans and receivables

22,982

24,079

Deferred income tax assets

693

622

Investment property

11,485

13,828

Property, plant and equipment

17,452

16,350

Intangible assets

582

669

 

66,089

63,251

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

387,412

324,372

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

49,687

11,636

Payables and prepayments

96,248

90,054

Income tax liability

1,241

681

Short-term provisions

9,820

7,976

 

156,996

110,347

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Long-term borrowings

42,236

41,001

Deferred income tax liability

2,355

3,112

Other long-term payables

2,133

2,900

 

46,724

47,013

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

203,720

157,360

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

Non-controlling interests

(495)

(227)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

 

 

Share capital

7,929

7,929

Statutory reserve capital

793

793

Currency translation differences

(783)

(791)

Retained earnings

176,248

159,308

 

184,187

167,239

TOTAL EQUITY

183,692

167,012

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

387,412

324,372

A copy of AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2022 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).  The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.

Andres Trink
Chairman of Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
andres.trink@merko.ee

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.

Attachment