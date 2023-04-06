Audited annual report 2022
AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2022 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 9 February 2023.
STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
2022 was a year of good financial results for Merko. Revenue broke the 400-million-euro mark, half of it coming from outside Estonia. Profit grew 19 per cent and return on equity was 20.4 per cent. Considering the rapid rise in interest rates and the worsening of the investment climate, I’m glad that our figures managed to keep pace with high inflation.
Merko’s operating activity rests on two foundations – residential real estate development and provision of construction service. The group’s results for 2022 reflect the growth of our past investments into apartment development, and successful apartment sales on all three Baltic markets. We’re also pleased that our construction service business area succeeded in managing risks extremely well in a turbulent operating environment.
The war in Ukraine rages on. The transition to the green economy continues. Government intervention in the economy, the number of regulations and the compliance burden on companies are all growing. The apartment market, which was frozen in spring 2022, is still in a waiting phase. The economy’s momentum has dissipated for now, and high inflation and rising interest rates continue.
We are also determined to stay the course: to create a better living environment and new homes, build modern buildings and good infrastructure. In recent years, we have learned not to be overly surprised by the big changes around us and rapidly adapt to them, without forgetting the long-range perspective. We do our work, attend to our business, and cherish our employees and partners. We value the trust placed in Merko and learn from our mistakes. Wherever we are able to, we try to give back to society.
I would like to thank all of Merko’s employees and partners for coping well in these challenging conditions.
Thanks to the buyers of the homes we build and our construction service customers for their trust. Our gratitude goes out to our shareholders for believing in Merko in tough times.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in thousand euros
2022
2021
Revenue
409,633
339,375
Cost of goods sold
(355,975)
(292,563)
Gross profit
53,658
46,812
Marketing expenses
(4,077)
(3,611)
General and administrative expenses
(15,860)
(13,925)
Other operating income
3,144
3,508
Other operating expenses
(1,834)
(582)
Operating profit
35,031
32,202
Finance income
1
12
Finance costs
(1,450)
(886)
Profit (loss) from associates and joint ventures
3,516
799
Profit before tax
37,098
32,127
Corporate income tax expense
(2,995)
(3,104)
Net profit for financial year
34,103
29,023
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
34,640
29,140
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(537)
(117)
Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities
30
33
Comprehensive income for the period
34,133
29,056
incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent
34,648
29,163
attributable to non-controlling interest
(515)
(107)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
1.96
1.65
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand euros
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17,665
44,930
Trade and other receivables
77,959
55,484
Prepaid corporate income tax
38
114
Inventories
225,661
160,593
321,323
261,121
Non-current assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
12,895
7,703
Other long-term loans and receivables
22,982
24,079
Deferred income tax assets
693
622
Investment property
11,485
13,828
Property, plant and equipment
17,452
16,350
Intangible assets
582
669
66,089
63,251
TOTAL ASSETS
387,412
324,372
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
49,687
11,636
Payables and prepayments
96,248
90,054
Income tax liability
1,241
681
Short-term provisions
9,820
7,976
156,996
110,347
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
42,236
41,001
Deferred income tax liability
2,355
3,112
Other long-term payables
2,133
2,900
46,724
47,013
TOTAL LIABILITIES
203,720
157,360
EQUITY
Non-controlling interests
(495)
(227)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
7,929
7,929
Statutory reserve capital
793
793
Currency translation differences
(783)
(791)
Retained earnings
176,248
159,308
184,187
167,239
TOTAL EQUITY
183,692
167,012
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
387,412
324,372
A copy of AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2022 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee). The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.
Andres Trink
Chairman of Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
andres.trink@merko.ee
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.
