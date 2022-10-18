U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors Seminar: An Effective Risk Based Approach - November 2-4, 2022

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors - An Effective Risk Based Approach" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This eight-hour vendor qualification audit training will help you improve quality in your facility. It is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of dietary supplement GMPs and the knowledge and skills necessary to qualify suppliers.

Supplier or vendor qualification is a crucial component in compliance to 21 CFR 111. The FDA requires that manufacturers of dietary supplements must "qualify" each of their vendors but do not provide guidance on how a company is to perform this qualification.

Supplier qualification principles also apply to subcontracted services affecting cGMP (manufacturingsteps, packaging and labeling, testing and/or calibration services, storage and distribution, etc.)

Since the evaluation of all types of suppliers often involves auditing, this course will incorporate a fresh look at the auditing process and the skills and techniques needed to get the most from these activities. The skills and techniques learned are independent of the type of auditing or the standard being audited and will be useful when conducting internal audits and performing audits of suppliers.

Why Should You Attend

The various regulatory agencies have expectations that suppliers and vendors will demonstrate control over their manufacturing processes, validations, and documentation. Quality auditing is the process of checking whether these organizations have implemented what they have stated in written procedures and whether their people are doing what the organizations procedures state they will do.

Any supplier qualification program must include two critical components:

  • Clearly defined specifications/requirements for all of these goods or services being purchased, and;

  • Objective evidence to show that your requirements are being consistently fulfilled.

Learning Objectives

  • Regulations that apply to vendor qualification (21 CFR 111)

  • Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

  • Impact of FSMA on supplier qualification

  • Risk assessment and risk management

  • Supplier monitoring activities

  • On-site audit strategies and requirements

  • Managing the audit process effectively before, during and after

  • The consequences of noncompliance

Who Should Attend:

This intensive, practical course will be of value to those professionals in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries who are responsible for or involved in any interaction with suppliers, including those working in:

  • Management

  • Laboratories

  • Auditing

  • Purchasing

  • QA/QC

  • Procurement

  • R&D

  • Legal

  • Manufacturing

  • Validation

  • Regulatory Affairs

  • Documentation Management

Key Topics Covered:

Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ucpy3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

 



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auditing-and-qualifying-suppliers-and-vendors-seminar-an-effective-risk-based-approach---november-2-4-2022-301651806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

