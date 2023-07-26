Auditor Jarra Underwood will speak about triennial update at Wayne Farm Bureau meeting

WOOSTER − The annual Wayne County Farm Bureau meeting will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Connection Conference and Event Center, 1034 Country Club Drive, Wooster. The business meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., after the dinner and social hour.

The cost is $10 per person (payable at the door), with children 12 and under free. The menu is bacon-wrapped meatloaf, bourbon-glazed chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked macaroni and cheese, bacon pecan green beans, Italiano salad, roll and dessert.

The speaker will be Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood, who will discuss the 2023 triennial update implications for CAUV soil values. To view the policies, proposed code changes and election ballot before the meeting, visit wayne.ofbf.org beginning Aug 8.

RSVP by Friday, Aug. 4, by emailing wayne@ofbf.org or by calling 330-263-7456.

