Auditor’s officer awards Dot’s Market for accurate pricing

WHIO Staff
1 min read
0

A local store is receiving recognition for its accurate pricing.

Dot’s Market was awarded on Friday the 2024 Charles Richmond Excellence in Scanning Award by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, according to a spokesperson.

The store was honored for its dedication to accurate pricing and 73 years of business in the county.

Dot’s Market received a perfect scoring during inspections for the last five years, the spokesperson said.

“For a retailer with hundreds of items with different prices and sales, it is incredible to see such consistent accuracy in pricing,” said Keith. “This dedication to fair pricing goes a long way to creating repeat customers.”

He presented the award to owner Nick Moshos on Friday.

Dot’s Market’s Kettering store is located at the 2200 block of Patterson Road and has earned a perfect score on its annual price inspections during the last five years.

Their Centerville location on Alex Bell Road also earned a perfect store. They opened in 2023.

