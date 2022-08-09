U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Auditoria.AI Bridges the Gap in the Finance Office with SmartCustomer Product Offering

Auditoria
·4 min read
Auditoria

SmartCustomer Tools Automate and Modernize Redundant Accounts Receivable Processes

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI, the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance automation, today announced the availability of Auditoria SmartCustomer, a suite of tools to improve cash flow, reduce days sales outstanding, minimize allowances for doubtful AR, and increase efficiency across the finance office. Using AI-enabled SmartBots, Auditoria's SmartCustomer tools automate redundant and manual accounts receivable processes to drive increased productivity and uncover greater cash position visibility.

"It truly cannot be overstated - the inefficiencies of traditional business processes in Revenue Accounting are costing finance teams valuable time and money," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "We have arrived at a pivotal moment with a looming recession ahead, where the impact of advanced technology on a company's operating cash flow is no longer a choice, but a necessity. Auditoria SmartCustomer is the clear choice for finance teams seeking to accelerate cash flow, reduce allowances for doubtful AR, and dramatically improve customer service."

With Accounts Receivable being ranked as having the most manual work for the third year running in the annual State of Automation in the Finance Office report, Auditoria has built a set of tools to revolutionize AR workflows. Purpose-built for finance, Auditoria SmartBots streamline collections, speed up payments, prioritize AR team performance, and handle helpdesk inquiries, using the data generated to provide critical insights into cash performance.

The new suite of SmartCustomer tools includes:

  • SmartCollections: Auditoria SmartBots manage customer payments with intelligent, granular classification rules for personalized engagement for the account or payer type to send courtesy notices and dunning based on communications cadences to maximize collections efforts and streamline correspondence, saving countless hours for the AR team. With a refreshed UI, roles-based views, and single-sign-on (SSO), SmartCollections put the collections team in charge at all times with greater visibility and transparency.

  • SmartPay Integrated Payments: Purpose-built for finance, Auditoria SmartPay, powered by Stripe, offers SmartBots that extend SmartCollections with full-featured enhanced payment processing, automated cash posting, and support for global currencies and payment methods, securely, rapidly, and cost-effectively.

  • AR Helpdesk: SmartBots are deployed to monitor shared AR inboxes and respond conversationally to inquiries and requests, such as copies of invoices, within minutes. Available 24/7, SmartBots process and act on email content, understanding finance-specific intent to respond to authorized customers securely and protect sensitive accounting information.

  • SmartInsights: Built on SnowFlake Data Cloud, Auditoria SmartInsights ushers in a new era of surgical order-to-cash insights autonomously generated through analytical algorithms, providing real-time visibility of critical cash-centric indicators to revenue accounting teams.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing and understanding, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

To get started with Auditoria SmartCustomer, request a demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, FreshWorks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

Follow Auditoria on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay connected.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Stripe, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Meaghan McGrath
York IE
communications@auditoria.ai

SOURCE: Auditoria



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711270/AuditoriaAI-Bridges-the-Gap-in-the-Finance-Office-with-SmartCustomer-Product-Offering

