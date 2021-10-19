U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Auditoria.AI Debuts SmartPay at SuiteWorld 2021

·5 min read

New B2B Payments Offering Powered by Stripe Automates Payments for Enterprises Across the Globe

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI®, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today introduced Auditoria® SmartPay, an automated B2B Payments offering, at SuiteWorld 2021. Combining artificial intelligence (AI), finance process automation, and payments processing, Auditoria SmartPay significantly expands Auditoria's finance automation market leadership by providing enterprises with a wide range of automated options to collect payments from their customers.

"Cash performance is a top priority for companies today," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Auditoria.AI. "Auditoria SmartPay completely revolutionizes how enterprises collect payments - delivering sustained reductions in accounts receivable balances. Now enterprises will have the ability to seamlessly and rapidly collect customer payments while delivering a best-in-class payer experience to strengthen their cash positions. With Auditoria SmartPay and Autonomous Collections, CFOs and corporate finance teams have the power to drastically improve critical financial indicators including DSO and bad debt write-offs."

Built in collaboration with Stripe and its market-leading payment processing solutions, Auditoria SmartPay is a native extension to Auditoria's Autonomous Collections. By leveraging cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, Autonomous Collections mine through millions of invoices to decipher payer behavior patterns, continually and automatically. SmartPay significantly expands Autonomous Collections capabilities by streamlining and automating one of the most manual and time-consuming aspects of the order-to-cash business process.

Features and benefits of SmartPay include:

  • Broad Payment Preferences: SmartPay gives enterprises the ability to collect payments through a wide variety of payment methods, including partial payments, accelerated payments, and flexible installments.

  • Autonomous Payment Processing: SmartPay provides autonomous capabilities for processing payments on behalf of Payers, dynamically applying the record of payments to invoices and ensuring automated reconciliation with ERP applications.

  • Lower Costs and Fees: SmartPay reduces the total cost of payment processing while ensuring there is no compromise in end-user experience.

  • Best-of-Breed Security and Compliance: SmartPay is fully secure and PCI compliant, leveraging modern KYC and AML capabilities to provide a more convenient and flexible payment experience to customers.

"The Collections function is one area of Corporate Finance that is notoriously slow and tedious," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder, Constellation Research. "Finance leaders seek turnkey solutions that bring together AI, Collections Process Automation and Payments in a simple, compelling user experience that is built for the digital, autonomous enterprise. Almost every finance team I talk to seek integrated payment offerings in the order-to-cash business process to streamline collections and cash posting while recovering thousands of hours wasted in manual back-office processing."

Auditoria will be featuring live demonstrations of Auditoria SmartPay at booth 928 during NetSuite SuiteWorld 2021. At the Auditoria booth, SuiteWorld attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the power of finance automation for themselves via Auditoria SmartBots, meet with Auditoria experts to discuss modern techniques to address challenges of the finance back office, and register to win a Peloton Bike+, among other giveaways. Attendees could also relax and recharge in the Auditoria Lounge at SuiteWorld, located on the Veranda.

In addition to live demonstrations, Nick Ezzo, Vice President of Marketing, Auditoria, will be presenting both live and virtual sessions of Auditoria's powerful technology, "Supercharge Oracle NetSuite with AI-Based SmartBots." The live session will occur on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 3 pm PT. Register here to learn how applying technology to automate the routine, repetitive, and laborious parts of the finance function frees teams to perform more impactful, higher-level business functions.

As a ‘Built for NetSuite' certified platform, Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes. Purpose-built for finance, with next-gen advanced technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, Stripe, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Visit Auditoria at booth 928 during SuiteWorld to see Auditoria SmartBots in action, or schedule a demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Planning. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

Follow Auditoria on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay connected.

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size-from new start-ups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook-use the company's software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry's premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18- 21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online. For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Meaghan McGrath
York IE
communications@auditoria.ai

SOURCE: Auditoria



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668585/AuditoriaAI-Debuts-SmartPay-at-SuiteWorld-2021

