AuditSoft and Partners Launch COReXchange forum

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - AuditSoft is a proud founding partner of CoreXchange, an exclusive platform that supports Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA)'s Certificate of Recognition (COR™) 2020, and those organizations that have or intend to achieve a COR™. This initiative was led by OGCA (Ontario General Contractors Association) in partnership with NORCAT, Maple Reinders, and The League of Champions.

The CoreXchange forum was created to offer a safe space for health and safety professionals to discuss topics related to the COR™ and to build a strong network of health and safety advocates. The immediate focus of this partnership will be to assist OGCA members in the development of health and safety best practices. CoreXchange enables Ontario's safest general contractors to mentor the industry by providing information and answers to COR™ certification and auditing related questions. Under the leadership and guidance of the OGCA, the forum will be moderated by a leading team of Health and Safety Mentors, including general contractors from Maple Reinders, Pomerleau, Aecon Group Inc., Alberici Constructors, Matheson Constructors, PCL Construction, and Bird Construction.

"Our goal is to build a strong network of health and safety advocates across the province that will accelerate the adoption of COR™," said Giovanni Cautillo, OGCA President. "COReXchange is an exciting new way for us to distribute best practices and educate our members. We commend AuditSoft, our Mentors and the IHSA for partnering with us on this new and innovative programming."

"AuditSoft is proud to be one of the founding members and the technology sponsor of this initiative. When we, as an OGCA Associate Partnership Program (APP) member, proposed this concept to the OGCA, we had no idea it would generate so much interest. We wanted to create a virtual forum for smaller organizations that want to achieve COR™, where they could receive support and could interact with like-minded individuals to share ideas and resources with others on the same journey," says Ben Snyman - CEO of AuditSoft. "Larger general contractors, that have achieved COR™, and know the impact that is has on ensuring employee safety are volunteering as mentors to these smaller organizations. The resulting organic growth of CoreXchange into the de facto OHS forum for industry driven by industry to improve OHS performance across industry."

AuditSoft delivers IHSA-recognized OHS auditing software that facilitates and automates internal and external COR™ 2015 and COR™ 2020 auditing. The successful implementation of industry-recognized health and safety management programs such as the COR™ have proven to significantly reduce workplace incidents and have been shown to result in up to 35% less incidents than non-COR holders and organizations committed to OHS also experience higher worker morale and productivity.

AuditSoft Software is focused on making easy-to-use tools that drive OHS compliance efficiency, quality, and scalability across the organization and down to the supply chain. As an organization, we focus on bringing compliance and auditing from the paper age into the digital age and allowing our customers to mitigate risk in all its forms. www.auditsoft.co

