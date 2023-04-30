audius (FRA:3IT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of audius SE (FRA:3IT) has announced that the dividend on 3rd of July will be increased to €0.35, which will be 17% higher than last year's payment of €0.30 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for audius

audius' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by audius' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

audius Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.17 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 33% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. audius' earnings per share is up 22% over the past year. We always like to see growing earnings, and if the trend continues it would be a very positive sign for the dividend potential. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

Story continues

audius Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that audius is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for audius that you should be aware of before investing. Is audius not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here