AUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees

The producer of organic products AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) continues the launched option plan and exercises the first stock options for employees. 2,297,860 or 89.8% of 2,558,860 shares distributed in 2019 have been sold.

The Company started the option programme in the spring of 2019, when, in the first phase, more than 2.55 million units of shares were allocated to employees (205 employees participated in the plan).

Employees who, in 2019, concluded the first share option agreements of the Company, this year for have the opportunity to exercise them for the first time. The decision to increase the share capital of the Company by issuing new ordinary registered shares, which will be transferred free of charge to the employees who submitted the respective notifications, was approved by the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that took place on 29 April 2022. Ownership of the shares will pass to the employees from the moment the shares are transferred to the employees’ personal securities accounts.

“In 2019, when we signed the first stock option agreements, it seemed to many employees, especially the younger employees of the companies, that 3 years in a very long time and that it was unlikely that they would be able to realise the first stock options. But now, three years later, we can be glad that as much as 80% of employees, who signed the first option agreements, will have the opportunity to exercise them. The first shares that have become property are not only a pleasant evaluation and financial benefits, but also an even greater motivation to strive for better results and value growth of the company,” said Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA Group, AB.

The Company is continuing its option programme for the fourth year in a row. From the launch of the plan in 2019-2022, the agreement have already been signed with more than 300 employees, distributing more than 8.8 million shares.

