AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 12 months of 2021

AUGA group
·1 min read
AUGA group
AUGA group

AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on March 1 of 2022 at 4.00 PM (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar, Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of AUGA group will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of the company for the 12 months of 2021.

After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until February 28 to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3080214076772370956

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on http://auga.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt


