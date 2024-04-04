Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Chief Strategy Officer Ian Shakil Sells 97,441 Shares

On April 2, 2024, Ian Shakil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX), sold 97,441 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 129,435 shares of Augmedix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Augmedix Inc is a company that specializes in providing remote medical documentation and live clinical support. The company's technology platform converts natural clinician-patient conversations into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.

The insider transaction history for Augmedix Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Augmedix Inc were trading at $3.9, resulting in a market cap of $203.732 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, with a GuruFocus Value of $4.79, suggesting that Augmedix Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

