Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Chief Strategy Officer Ian Shakil Sells 109,961 Shares

On April 4, 2024, Ian Shakil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX), sold 109,961 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Augmedix Inc is a company that specializes in providing remote medical documentation and live clinical support. The company's technology platform converts natural clinician-patient conversations into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 239,396 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Augmedix Inc has seen a total of 3 insider buys and an equal number of 3 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Augmedix Inc were trading at $4.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $205.194 million. According to the data provided, the stock is currently trading below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.79, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that Augmedix Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

