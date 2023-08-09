Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Augmedix Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt Chesler, Investor Relations for Augmedix. Thank you, and over to you sir.

Matt Chesler: Thank you, operator. Joining me today are Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix; and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We posted a copy of the press release and an investor presentation to our website at augmedix.com. We'll begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q&A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. They are based on current estimates and various assumptions and involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors in management's discussion and analysis in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Also during our call today, we may discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items.

Story continues

You will find additional information regarding these financial measures and the reconciliations to GAAP measures in today's press release. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, August 7, 2023. We disclaim any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Krakaris: Thanks, Matt. Augmedix delivered another strong quarter in Q2. We set records for revenue growing 47% year-on-year, and dollar base net revenue retention at 148%. Demonstrating that health systems and clinicians increasingly value and are adopting our products. We also expanded gross margins by 330 basis points to 47%. As we are realizing the inherent operating leverage of our recurring revenue model with our increasing scale of operations. With this strong performance and bookings that matched our best ever quarter, we are confident in our outlook and our raising our revenue guidance for the year. We have promised to help the healthcare industry address the dilemmas of clinician burnout and patient dissatisfaction to world-class ambient medical documentation solutions.

And that is what we are delivering. Augmedix offers a grade portfolio of products that sets the standard for the level of accuracy possible. We've accomplished this by combining years of experience understanding clinician workflows, and a technology stack that uniquely combines the power of automatic speech recognition, proprietary natural language processing models, including large language models, and a vast library of structured datasets developed from more than 6 million patient encounters. Our health system customers are increasingly adopting our products for use by a growing number of their practitioners within both the ambulatory and acute care settings. Now, in partnership with these same customers, which includes some of the largest health system in the U.S., such as HCA Healthcare, the structured data we generate as a byproduct of our medical note generation process is being harnessed to develop innovative solutions that deliver even greater value to the healthcare ecosystem that transcends, the patient encounter.

We are right on track for an important year for our company and the clinicians and health systems we serve. Let's now talk about some of the exciting current developments across our company. Recall that we formalized a strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare in April, working collaboratively with partners such as HCA, we are actively trialing Augmedix Go in both the ambulatory and acute care settings. We are very pleased with the progress we are making with the automation of the product to optimize the quality of the draft notes that is delivered to the clinician and to enhance the user interface to make it as easy as possible to use. Augmedix Go is on schedule for commercial launch later this year. We will have much more to say about the rollout of this new offering when we speak to you in the fall.

Our current strong performance is underpinned by our Lives and Notes products, which are resonating with clinicians due to their ability to generate accurate medical notes while delivering compelling ROI to health systems. This is evidenced by our dollar base net revenue retention rate of 148%, which improved from an already strong 136% in the first quarter of this year. HCA's vote of confidence in our technology and our approach further validates what is already a strong value proposition. Many of our largest clients are rolling out our products on a much broader basis, which is a major factor behind our accelerating revenue growth. Our focus is to bring unviable efficiency to clinicians. We're leaving the administrative burden by providing highly accurate medical notes while allowing doctors to focus more on their patients.

Augmedix Go is the next evolution of this initiative, which we believe will appeal to an even broader segment of the healthcare market. Importantly, we are positioning ourselves to extend our value proposition well beyond the doctor patient encounter. The U.S. healthcare system has some structural idiosyncrasies that result in a less than ideal relationship, between the services that are rendered by healthcare providers and the price they are paid for those services. The function of revenue cycle management is burdened by the imperfect information leaned primarily from the medical note that is used as the basis for billing. This often results in multiple billing iterations, between provider and payer for a given encounter, which adds considerable cost to the healthcare system.

17 Countries With Universal Health Care in 2017

Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

We are working closely with our largest customers to tailor our products to help address this area inefficiency, we can do more than create an accurate medical note. We can use AI and machine learning to tie this medical record to the detailed description of the clinician's activities that we already generate as a byproduct of our note creation process to enable more accurate billing records. This should result in health organizations being paid faster and more fairly, and provide the entire ecosystem with more transparency. This expansion of our offerings will provide yet another compelling ROI to our customers. Importantly, it will extend our participation in the value chain beyond the patient encounter, which should serve as a durable competitive advantage for Augmedix.

As we sit here at the midpoint of 2023. We remain very confident in our overall market positioning, which is predicated on scale and trust. We're building that trust as evidenced by our very high net revenue retention rate. And we're achieving scale as evidenced by our substantial revenue growth. Our business is performing very well, driven in part by some of our largest customers wildly adopting our products. We are on track to gain scale that we need in order to breakeven while continuing to invest for the future. We are excited about the next evolution of our business, which is Augmedix Go and especially looking forward to helping health system beyond the point of care in downstream areas, where we see a major opportunity to deliver even more value.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Paul Ginocchio, our Chief Financial Officer. Then we'll return with closing comments. Paul?

Paul Ginocchio: Thank you, Manny. I'm very proud of the financial and business accomplishments that the Augmedix's team delivered during the second quarter. Building on the success of the first quarter, Augmedix is generating continued strong growth and an improvement in profitability. Our results further demonstrate our position as a leading health tech company. We also took important steps to strengthen our financial position to ensure that we have the resources required to continue to scale our business and the capital to reach cash flow sustainability. Let's review the quarter's financial highlights. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $10.8 million, a 47% increase from the $7.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Growth was primarily driven by existing client expansion, while new clients in the growth in our notes offering also contributed. Dollar based net revenue retention rate for the second quarter was 148% for our health enterprise customers, compared to 131% in the second quarter of 2022 a 136% in the first quarter of 2023. As many of you know, net revenue retention measures when $1 of revenue at our existing clients a year ago, grew into in this most recent quarter, includes upsells, expansion and churn excludes revenue from any new logos that were added during the last 12 months. The acceleration in NRR was primarily driven by expansion, and a handful of our largest health system customers. Our NRR results, put us at best-in-class levels for SaaS companies.

Average clinicians in service for the second quarter rose 48%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Compared to a 43% year-on-year growth rate in the first quarter of 2023. We define a clinician in service as an individual doctor, nurse practitioner, or other healthcare professional, using either a Live or Note service. We believe growth in the number of clinicians in service is an indicator of the performance of our business, as it demonstrates our ability to penetrate the market and grow our business. Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 47.2% as compared to 44.0% in the corresponding prior year period, and compares to 45.8% in the first quarter of 2023. This over 300 basis point improvement year-on-year in gross margin percentage was mainly driven by our growing scale, and our strategic initiative to shift U.S. service clinicians to outside the U.S. Gross profit growth was 58% year-on-year.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $10 million up 5% sequentially from the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation and one-time items 9% year-on-year, as expected G&A for the quarter was $4.8 million up 14%, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Transaction expenses, including professional fees accounted for $400,000 of G&A in the second quarter. Our gross profit growth outpacing OpEx growth resulted in a reduction in our quarterly operating losses for the fourth consecutive quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate by adding back depreciation, amortization, taxes, interest, one-time items, and stock-based compensation to net loss was a loss of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of 5.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Along with this improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss was a year-on-year improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin from negative 70% in the year ago quarter to negative 33% in this most recent quarter. Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to an outflow of $4.7 million last year. We had lighter collections at the end of June, which led to a nearly $2 million higher cash burn than expected in the quarter. This is a timing issue, and most of that collection shortfall was corrected in the first week of the third quarter. With revenue stronger than planned and costs below plan. We are on track to reduce burn in 2023 versus 2022. At June 30, 2023, we had $25.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as compared to $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

The strengthened balance sheet initiatives include the $12 million in new equity from HCA Healthcare and Redmile Group, the extension of the term loan facility by up to 18 months and the finalization of the $5 million equity line of credit. The equity line of credit provides further capital certainty, and gives us backstop capital access even if the markets are closed. But as we've said before, our expectation is that we can reach cash flow sustainability, without accessing this facility. In terms of share count, we have $40.8 million common shares outstanding currently. For our weighted average share count for EPS. We show 43.6 million common shares outstanding as we include the 4.375 million prefunded warrants since the issuance on April 19.

Positioning the company to reach profitability continues to be a top priority. As we have said, with the tremendous opportunity in front of us and our technology platform, we believe we can deliver both strong revenue growth and operating leverage to reach operating cash flow breakeven, before net interest expense as we exit 2024. Now moving on to guidance. The positive momentum we have demonstrated during this year is continuing. We now expect revenue to be at least $43.5 million for the full year of 2023. Turning to outlook for the third quarter of 2023, given the strength of our recent bookings, and the health of our current backlog, we expect revenue in the third quarter to be approximately $11.4 million to $11.5 million. We expect GAAP gross margins to be similar to the second quarter of 2023 GAAP gross margins.

We expect operating expenses to be up 5% to 6% quarter-on-quarter, due to the hires we have made to accommodate our accelerating growth. At this point, I'd like to turn the call back to Manny for closing comments.

Manny Krakaris: Thank you, Paul. I would like to thank our entire team for continuing to deliver on our promise to our customers, while turning in another strong quarter for our shareholders. We believe, we are strongly positioned, have set forth a sound strategy, and are executing well against that strategy and a fast moving and growing market. Technology, particularly generative AI is evolving rapidly and will have an increasing impact on our industry. Through our years of experience, and understanding clinician workflows and their challenges Augmedix, is ideally poised to take maximum advantage of these advances. I believe our industry is at a significant inflection point, and I'm truly excited about what lies ahead. Thank you everyone. With that we will now open it up to questions. Operator?

See also 20 Most Profitable Pets to Breed and Sell and 30 Most Fun Jobs That Pay Well.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.