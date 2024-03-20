Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 18, 2024

This afternoon, we released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We posted a copy of the press release and an investor presentation on our website at augmedix.com. We'll begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q&A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website.

Also, during our call today, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures which adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, March 18, 2024. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Krakaris: Thanks Matt. This is a solid ending to a strong and strategically important year for Augmedix. We met or exceeded all of our financial targets while assembling the broadest portfolio of ambient class solutions in the industry, including a fully automated AI documentation solution, we serve more care settings than any other player in our business. We are leveraging the structured data we produce, and our bidirectional communication channel to the point-of-care to become even more valuable to our healthcare enterprise customers. And of course, we have onboarded an enviable set of customers and partners that are supporting us along the way and provide high visibility to incremental growth. We are well-positioned to win.

The key to success, we believe, is to be able to meet customers where they are today. In other words, solve their current problems today. And where they want to be in two to three years. It is for this reason that we are offering varying levels of service embedded within our product suite. Customers can choose products ranging from a fully autonomous software product, which we call Augmedix Go, with no human assistance on our part to a full service solution, which we call Augmedix Live where we assign a highly trained medical documentation specialist to observe patient encounters remotely, and deliver a very high-quality note and ancillary services to the clinician. Importantly, we also deliver clinical decision support to the point-of-care and structured data that positively impacts customers' downstream activities.

Finally, we are one of only two documentation vendors to be certified by the HITRUST Alliance for Information Security. This prestigious certification validates our commitment to safeguard sensitive patient information, which we know is currently at the top of many customers' minds. This broad product approach drove our growth in 2023, and it is resonating with the market today. As evidence of this, last week we were selected to participate in a large pilot with a Fortune 100 healthcare company that is looking to adopt AI and digital health tools across its oncology network. In December, we made the ambulatory version of Augmedix Go generally available to customers. I am very pleased with how it is performing. Augmedix Go is our new ambient AI product that addresses a very large price segment of the market, sub $600 per month, and represents the vehicle by which we expect to realize significant penetration within health systems.

Recent data from survey responses of Augmedix Go customers revealed that 94% of clinicians surveyed reported that Augmedix Go helps them better focus on their patients and clinicians save up to one hour or more per day using that product. This aligns with our philosophy of enabling clinicians to see the patient and trust the technology to do its work in the background. So very early in its deployment, initial orders have met our expectations and we expect adoption will continue to build throughout the year and beyond. We've also been developing a version of Augmedix Go specifically designed for the challenging conditions of the emergency department. There are very few competing products commercially deployed in this important sector of the market.

We are pleased with initial results thus far and expect to make Augmedix Go for the ED generally available by the end of this month. At the same time, our strategic partner, HCA Healthcare, has been testing the emergency department version of Augmedix Go in its own hospitals. HCA is preparing to evaluate this version of Augmedix Go in advance of a broad rollout across its network of hospitals. We are confident we will realize the full potential of this significant opportunity and will update you as soon as we reach the next meaningful milestone. At the HIMSS conference last week, I was on a panel with HCA and Google during which HCA delivered encouraging commentary on both the Go ER pilot and our portfolio of products. HCA also stated its intention to deploy our solutions into other departments within their system.

Augmedix Go is being offered at two service levels. The base level is a self-service version wherein Augmedix provides no human assistance in creating the medical note. The note is automatically generated and available for review and sign-off with the clinician within a minute or two following the patient encounter. The base version of Augmedix Go is the least expensive for the customer and most scalable product among our portfolio. The premium version is called Go Assist. At the discretion of the clinician, the draft note is simultaneously delivered to an Augmedix’s medical documentation specialist who reviews for quality assurance and makes any necessary edits before clinician sign-off. Go Assist comes at a slightly higher price than the base version of Go. Augmedix Go sits alongside our Live product, the highest level of service where a remote medical documentation specialist is matched with a clinician throughout the clinician's shift.

And this leads to what is truly unique about Augmedixs' approach. Our recognition that doctor's needs are diverse and ever-changing and we have developed the broadest portfolio of solutions to address those needs. Moreover, we offer customers fungibility across our products whereby clinicians can switch between different products and service levels to address their varying needs. This flexibility provides doctors with a higher touch level of service when they are shorthanded or dealing with more complex cases, while also allowing them to save on documentation costs for more routine patient encounters. As Augmedix offers solutions from self-service ambient AI to remote human support in one suite, health systems can cover all of their documentation needs under one agreement and seamless integration process.

The AI solutions in the market do not have this breadth of offerings. We see a lot of AI hype and claims made by several AI-only newcomers trying to break into the market. Generative AI tools are clearly capable of doing much of the heavy lifting when it comes to medical note documentation. However, it takes a great deal more than off-the-shelf generative AI tools to produce accurate and comprehensive medical notes consistently across a wide variety of specialties and patient encounters. When harnessed properly, generative AI has the potential to substantially ease and lower the cost of medical documentation, as the pioneer in ambient virtual medical documentation. Over the past 11 years, we have built a vast repository of domain knowledge pertaining to clinician workflows and medical data sets.

This knowledge has enabled us to address multiple care settings, serve more than 50 specialties, provide clinical decision support to the point-of-care at the right moment, and deliver structured data that positively impacts customers' downstream activities, such as billing. These key points of differentiation, in conjunction with our two-way communication channel to the point-of-care, provide a significant moat around our business. Now, I'd like to discuss some of the financial highlights of our strong fourth quarter. We delivered a 45% increase in revenue to $12.7 million, ahead of our most recent guidance, driven by a 44% increase in clinicians and service, and net revenue retention of 152%. Our largest customers are increasingly adopting our high ROI products.

Additionally, we demonstrated the scalability of our business model by increasing gross profit by 54% to $6.2 million, a 300 basis point improvement in gross margin year-over-year to 49.3%, and driving meaningful improvement in our adjusted EBITDA and GAAP operating losses. We also bolstered our capital resources through our November equity offering, which generated over $26 million in net proceeds to further solidify our leadership position in our industry by expanding our commercial and engineering teams to enable us to accelerate our growth relative to our previous plan. We have already begun to grow our team with some very strong hires. And as we complete the expansion over the coming months, we expect to realize the payback on this spending later this year and more meaningfully in 2025, which is what we communicated during the capital raise.

Our most recent capital raise has enabled us to take a more aggressive approach towards a large underpenetrated market where customers are adopting generative AI technology at an increasing rate. Our established market presence compared to AI-only newcomers will continue to serve us well. We've expanded our sales organization to bolster our efforts to land new enterprises and to further expand within our existing enterprise accounts. We believe now is the optimal time to lean into our advantages and accelerate our growth initiatives to capture market share and exploit our leadership position. This market is still in its infancy. I am confident that our portfolio approach that addresses the major price points within this market will resonate with healthcare systems and clinicians.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Paul Ginocchio, our Chief Financial Officer, then we'll return with closing comments. Paul?

Paul Ginocchio: Thank you, Manny. Let's review the quarter's financial highlights. Revenue for the three months ended December 31st, 2023 was $12.7 million, slightly better than our preliminary expectations announced in January. Growth was driven by growing adoption of Live and Notes by existing customers. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 49.3% as compared to 46.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compares to 49.5% in the third quarter of 2023. This 300 basis point improvement year-on-year in gross margin percentage was mainly driven by a growing scale and efficiency and also by our strategic initiative to shift U.S. clinicians serviced in the U.S. to outside the U.S. Gross profit growth was 54% year-on-year.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $10.6 million, up 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Our gross profit growth outpacing OpEx growth resulted in a reduction of our operating losses by over $1.1 million year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Along with this improvement in adjusted EBITDA was a year-on-year improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin from negative 51% in the year ago quarter to negative 26% in this quarter. Note, beginning this quarter we have modified the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to remove the interest income benefit that we are now earning due to the larger cash balance after the equity financing in November 2023, as well as foreign exchange gains and losses, both of which we deem to be non-operational in nature.

All prior amounts have been recast to conform with this current presentation. Under the prior definition, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been slightly better at a loss of $2.8 million. Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to an outflow of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Now turning to the full year results. Total revenue was $44.9 million, an increase of 45% compared to $30.9 million. Dollar-based net revenue retention was 148% for our health enterprise customers compared to 128% in 2022. Our gross profit increased 54% to $21.5 million, for a 48.0% gross profit margin, up from $14 million for a 45.1% gross profit margin. Operating expenses were $40.3 million compared to $36.3 million.

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation in both periods, grew 11% to $37.8 million compared to $34.2 million. GAAP net loss was $19.2 million compared to $24.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss declined to $15.2 million from $19.4 million. At December 31st, 2023, we had $46.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $21.3 million as of December 31st, 2022. This reflects the $26.3 million in net proceeds from the equity offering in November 2023, and the $11.8 million of net proceeds from the equity offering in April. Our weighted average share count for EPS for the fourth quarter was 49.0 million shares, common shares outstanding, and that reflects a partial quarter of the additional 7.2 million shares we issued in November, and includes the 4.375 million pre-funded warrants.

As of year-end, our common shares outstanding, plus pre-funded warrants, totaled 53.0 million. Assuming all other warrants outstanding are net exercised, and all our employee options and SARs that are both fully invested, and in the money are net exercised, we would have approximately 57.1 million shares outstanding. Overall, 2023 was a significant year for Augmedix, with robust revenue growth, gross margin expansion, disciplined expense management, and narrowing losses. Additionally, we meaningfully strengthened our balance sheet during the year, providing the necessary capital for us to execute our updated and accelerated strategic plans, and capture a significant share of this growing opportunity. Now moving on to guidance. Due to the solid finish of 2023 and the trends we are seeing in 2024, we are providing revenue guidance of $60 million to $62 million for the full year of 2024.

Turning to the outlook for the first quarter of 2024, we expect revenue in the first quarter to be approximately $13.4 million. We expect GAAP gross margins to be lower, quarter-on-quarter by about 300 basis points, due to temporary costs, from both our move to the new building in Bangladesh, and a one-time optimization initiative in India. We expect gross margins to resume their upward trajectory in May. As we have previously stated, we anticipate Go revenue to be modest during the first half of 2024. We do expect Go to have a positive contribution later in the year, and then to contribute more materially in 2025. In terms of modeling operating expenses to reflect the deployment of the equity proceeds, as we articulated during the November equity raise, our plan is to invest an incremental $9 million in 2024 versus our previous plan, largely in sales and marketing, but also in engineering, with a modest amount in G&A.

Combined with the increase in underlying operating expenses associated with the strong current growth of our business, it would be appropriate to expect GAAP operating expenses to be in the mid to upper $50 million range in 2024. At this point, I'd like to turn the call back to Manny for closing comments.

Manny Krakaris: Thank you, Paul. We remain committed to playing an essential role in unburdening clinicians and improving the operating efficiency of healthcare organizations. We have built a broad portfolio of products, and are positioning Augmedix as an effective information data delivery platform at the point-of-care. This unique positioning will help ensure we continue our rapid growth well into the future. I've never been more excited about the opportunities in front of Augmedix, and want to thank our team, and our customers for helping us deliver another quarter and full year of strong financial results. Thank you very much. With that, we'll now open it up to questions. Operator?

