U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.87
    +4.19 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.80
    +34.20 (+1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0142 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3130
    +0.5330 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,968.96
    -1,028.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.42
    -4.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Biggar break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Augmedix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 21, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Augmedix Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUGX
Augmedix Inc
Augmedix Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leading provider of automated medical documentation and data services, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Monday, March 21, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing + 1-877-407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1 (201) 493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID # 13726968. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The Company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These two businesses are growing fast, and holding them for the long term allows the power of compounding to work its magic.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why Rivian Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) maker, slid again today as investors grew increasingly concerned about the company's rising vehicle prices. For some context, Rivian told customers last week that the prices of its vehicles were going to increase as the cost of materials has gone up. News that the company was going to raise prices -- by as much as 20% for some model configurations -- sent Rivian's share price reeling.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Today

    The value of cruise line stocks plunged on Monday as investors weighed multiple headwinds heading the industry's way. Not only are oil prices spiking, but there's also concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could sink consumer discretionary spending on things like cruises. Carnival Corporation's (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares fell as much as 6.9% in trading today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 7.9%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 7.4% at one point.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid activist investor push

    Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) stock soared 86% at the open, the most on record after activist investor Ryan Cohen took a large stake in the retailer and is pushing for changes, including a possible sale of the company.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.