Augmented Analytics Market Research Report by Component, by Organization Size, by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Augmented Analytics Market Research Report by Component (Services and Software), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Analytics Market Research Report by Component, by Organization Size, by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064420/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Augmented Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 3,982.61 Million in 2020 to USD 10,621.65 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Augmented Analytics Market is expected to grow from EUR 3,492.03 Million in 2020 to EUR 9,313.26 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Augmented Analytics Market is expected to grow from GBP 3,104.42 Million in 2020 to GBP 8,279.51 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Augmented Analytics Market is expected to grow from JPY 425,045.89 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,133,599.20 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Augmented Analytics Market is expected to grow from AUD 5,783.28 Million in 2020 to AUD 15,424.04 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Augmented Analytics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the Augmented Analytics Market studied across Services and Software. The Services further studied across Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Consulting Services.

Based on Organization Size, the Augmented Analytics Market studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Industry, the Augmented Analytics Market studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Deployment, the Augmented Analytics Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Geography, the Augmented Analytics Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Augmented Analytics Market including Domo, Inc., Gartner, Inc, GoodData Corporation, Google LLC, Infinity Augmented Reality, Infor, International Business Machines Corporation, Logi Analytics, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Pyramid Analytics, Qlik, Salesforce.com, Inc, SAP SE, SAS, Sisense, Snap Inc., Softengi, Tech Mahindra Limited, ThoughtSpot, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Limited, and Yellowfin.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Augmented Analytics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Augmented Analytics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Augmented Analytics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Augmented Analytics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Augmented Analytics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Augmented Analytics Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Augmented Analytics Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064420/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- Palladium pushed toward a record high on expectations that supply shortfalls and rebounding demand from automakers will keep the market in a deep deficit.Spot palladium rose as much as 2.6% to $2,849.33 an ounce, less than $35 below the record set in February 2020. Prices have climbed 15% in 2021, building on five straight annual gains.Stricter environmental standards are fueling automakers demand for the commodity used in vehicle pollution-control devices. Disruptions at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC have exacerbated supply concerns, even after the world’s largest producer has said the recovery is proceeding faster than originally planned. UBS Group AG forecasts a deficit of about 1 million ounces in 2021, which would be 10th straight annual shortfall.“A series of positive supply and demand factors have been driving up prices,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. “That at the margin will also have sucked in some speculative trend-following money. Also, more generally, palladium had been range-bound for a while until mid-March and the ‘catalyst’ of Russian supply disruption.”Citigroup Inc.’s base case is for prices to reach $3,000 during the next three months. They could even reach $3,500 if disruptions at Nornickel’s Siberian mines turn out to be worse than the company has estimated, the bank said.Restocking by automakers, expected to take place in the second half of this year and next year, after a chip shortage-induced destocking could boost demand for palladium.The “‘catch up’ when chip supply recovers and auto stocks are rebuilt will be significant,” Citigroup analysts including Oliver Nugent said in a note. “This will be bullish for palladium physical balances especially.” It is likely that speculative buying prices this recovery ahead of time, they said.A scenario in which half of prior stocks are rebuilt over six months would represent about a 5% annualized total demand increase for palladium, while a bull case in which all prior stocks are rebuilt would be worth about 10%, the analysts said.Nornickel increased production of platinum and palladium in the first quarter even as two of its biggest Arctic mines fought flooding that’s forced the Russian mining company to lower annual targets. Production of palladium increased by 40% to 766,000 ounces and platinum by 23% to 184,000 ounces, it said in a statement on Monday.Spot palladium traded at $2,814.32 as of 2:21 p.m. in New York. Palladium futures for June delivery rose 1.4% to settle at $2,813.60 an ounce on the New York Mercantile ExchangeIn other precious metals, gold and silver fell while platinum advanced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.