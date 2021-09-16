Augmented Analytics Market size to increase over $ 17 Bn during 2020-2024 | New Opportunities in Application Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's augment analytics market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Augmented Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The augmented analytics market is poised to grow by USD 17.44 billion during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

Discover application software industry growth potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request Free Sample Report to Know More

The report on the augmented analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the popularity of SOA among end-users as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Augmented Analytics Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The rising number of product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The augmented analytics market covers the following areas:

Augmented Analytics Market Sizing

Augmented Analytics Market Forecast

Augmented Analytics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Edge Computing Market - Global edge computing market is segmented by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Story continues

Global Big Data Services Market - Global big data services market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of smart cities

Increasing number of strategic alliances

Rising number of product launches

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/augmented-analytics-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-analytics-market-size-to-increase-over--17-bn-during-2020-2024--new-opportunities-in-application-software-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377762.html

SOURCE Technavio