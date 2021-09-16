U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Augmented Analytics Market size to increase over $ 17 Bn during 2020-2024 | New Opportunities in Application Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

Technavio's augment analytics market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Augmented Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The augmented analytics market is poised to grow by USD 17.44 billion during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

Discover application software industry growth potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request Free Sample Report to Know More

The report on the augmented analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the popularity of SOA among end-users as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Augmented Analytics Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The rising number of product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The augmented analytics market covers the following areas:

Augmented Analytics Market Sizing
Augmented Analytics Market Forecast
Augmented Analytics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Qlik Technologies Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Edge Computing Market - Global edge computing market is segmented by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Big Data Services Market - Global big data services market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market Outlook

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment

  • Comparison by deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of smart cities

  • Increasing number of strategic alliances

  • Rising number of product launches

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Qlik Technologies Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/augmented-analytics-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-analytics-market-size-to-increase-over--17-bn-during-2020-2024--new-opportunities-in-application-software-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377762.html

SOURCE Technavio

