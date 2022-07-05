U.S. markets closed

Augmented Analytics Market to Surpass US$ 50.9 Bn by 2032, As Demand for Cloud-based Solutions Continues to Grow - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read

North America is expected to lead the global augmented analytics market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific has emerged as a fast-growing region, with an anticipated growth rate between 2022 and 2032 that's higher than any other area over this period!

NEWARK, Del, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented analytics market is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn in 2022. With demand growing at a 21.6% CAGR, the market size will reach US$ 50.9 Bn by 2032.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

As per FMI, the adoption of augmented analytics solutions across organizations for automatic data preparation, survey analysis and reducing manual processes will augment the growth in the market. These solutions facilitate data cleaning, insight generation and data collection with machine learning-augmented analysis processes.

Advanced analytics is quickly becoming an important tool for various sectors. Businesses no longer need to hire a data scientist to interpret data with the addition of augmented analytics. The solution democratizes data, allowing all businesses, regardless of size, to extract meaningful insight from their data sources.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15129

Augmented analytics solution finds patterns in data with ease and speed, this is a significant help when it comes to e-commerce personalization. Customers' data is collected in large amounts by e-commerce and internet advertising companies.

Increased personalization and product recommendations, according to e-commerce firm Barilliance, boost a buyer's average number of cart items. Retailers may use augmented analytics to follow online behavior across many platforms, including web browsers, mobile devices, and apps, and then integrate, analyze, and act on that data to better serve customers and enhance conversion rates. Thus, advanced personalization in retail/e-commerce is helping the augmented analytics market to grow in upcoming years.

While there are software tools available to help organizations visualize and communicate the analysis completed by data scientists to decision-makers in the organization, the majority of these tools do not analyze the data. Augmented analytics can do it all for any size of organization. As a result, this will spur the adoption of augmented analytics solution over the forecast period.

"Growing need for accelerating data gathering and preparation in large enterprises and advancements in natural language processing are likely to bolster the demand for augmented analytics solution and services" says an FMI analyst

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15129

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on solution, demand in the services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% through 2032.

  • In terms of enterprise size, the adoption of augmented analytics solution in small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period.

  • By industry, sales of augmented analytics solution in the BFSI sector are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% between 2022 & 2032.

  • North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing markets between 2022 & 2032.

Augmented Analytics Outlook by Category

By Solution:

  • Augmented Analytics Software

  • Services

By Enterprise Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry:

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • IT & Telecom

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ask For Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-15129

More Valuable Insights on Augmented Analytics Market

FMI's report on the augmented analytics industry research is segmented into five major sections – by solution (augmented analytics software (on-premises, and cloud), services (consulting, deployment & integration, and support & maintenance)), enterprise size (large enterprises, and small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs)), industry (BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the augmented analytics demand outlook.

Leading Companies Profiled in Augmented Analytics Market are

  • Salesforce

  • SAP

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • Softengi

  • MicroStrategy

  • SAS

  • Qlik

  • TIBCO Software

  • Sisense

  • Pyramid Analytics

  • Yellowfin

  • ThoughtSpot

  • Domo

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15129

About Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations, and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on software, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Technology Market Insights Landscape

Geospatial Analytics Market - Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Financial Analytics Market - Financial Analytics Market by Type, Application, Deployment Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Augmented Reality Glasses Market - Augmented Reality Glasses Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Sports Betting Market - Sports Betting Market by Platform, Betting Type, Sports Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Enterprise Video Market - Enterprise Video Market Size by Solution, Services, Deployment, Application, Delivery Technique, Organization Size, End Use, & Region – Forecast to 2022 – 2032

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market - Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market by Vertical & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Model Based Testing Tools Market - Model Based Testing Tools Market by Software Type (Proprietary Mode Based Testing Tools and Open-source Model Based Testing Tools), & Region – Forecast Till 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 9-years.

Contact: 
Future Market Insights, Inc 
Christiana Corporate, 
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, 
Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Websitehttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com 
Reporthttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/augmented-analytics-market 
Explore all latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-analytics-market-to-surpass-us-50-9-bn-by-2032--as-demand-for-cloud-based-solutions-continues-to-grow--future-market-insights-inc-301580180.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

