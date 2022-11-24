U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5990
    -0.9740 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,560.44
    +43.36 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Augmented Reality in Agriculture Global Market Report 2022: Need for Precise Field Monitoring to Drive Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global augmented reality in agriculture market was valued at $0.84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.89 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.49% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market is primarily in its emerging stage, and it is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for food, increasing population, trend of digitalization in the industry (Industry 4.0) and agriculture (Agriculture 4.0), need for simulated training, and precise field monitoring.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The augmented reality in agriculture market is still in the early stages. The technology is yet to be properly explored for applications in agriculture. It finds its wide application in other industries, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving digitization, industrialization, and sustainability, the shift to smart farming tools provides opportunities for companies to invest in technologically advanced tools.

Currently, the shift to digitization is more prominent in precision agriculture, smart farming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, among others. The market is dominating in regions such as North America and Europe. This is attributed to the technological advancements and developments in equipment to enhance farming operations along with wider adaptability and technical knowledge among the farmers.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Indoor Farming

  • Outdoor Farming

Segmentation 2: by Solution

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

  • Digitization Powering the Next Green Revolution - Agriculture 4.0

  • AR as a Tool for Field Monitoring

  • Increased Demand for Spatial Computing Applications

Following are the challenges for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

  • Lack of Awareness

  • Limited R&D and Lack of Use-Cases of Agricultural Applications

Key Market Players

Company Type 1: Livestock Monitoring-Based Companies

  • Nedap Livestock Management

Company Type 2: Simulated Training-Based Companies

  • AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG

  • CLAAS KGaA GmbH

  • EON Reality

  • Vaderstad Group

Company Type 3: Outdoor Crop Farming-Based Companies

  • Augmenta

  • Grow Glide, LLC

  • Plant Vision

  • Visual Logic, LLC

  • Anarky labs

Company Type 4: Integrated Application-Based Companies

  • Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Program-Ace

  • Think Digital

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40kdsc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-in-agriculture-global-market-report-2022-need-for-precise-field-monitoring-to-drive-growth-301686952.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 135+ early Black Friday deals you can score right now

    Whether you want to save on tech, furniture, appliances or fashion, Black Friday 2022 is here with the best deals of the year.

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s C