Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Facebook Inc. | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to grow by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 46% as per the latest marketing report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality and virtual reality in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will facilitate the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis Report by Technology (AR and VR) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-industry-analysis

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges 

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is driven by the increasing demand for AR and VR technology. In addition, the increasing number of M&A activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market. However, high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may impede market growth.

To have additional information on market drivers, trends & challenges - Download a sample now!

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Vendor Analysis

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alphabet Inc.-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

  • Facebook Inc-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.

  • HP Inc-The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP,

  • Microsoft Corp-The company offers AR and VR under the brand names HoloLens 2 devices, HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, and Ultimate VR immersion.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Gear VR.

  • To know about all the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • AR - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • VR - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The AI image recognition market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. Download a sample now!

  • The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in the food and beverage industry is expected to be valued at USD 5.66 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 21.93%. Download a sample now!

 

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 46%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 162.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.13

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

 

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape              

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis: Application software

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2    Software development process

2.3.3    Marketing and distribution

2.3.4    Post-selling services

2.3.5    Innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5.    Market Segmentation by Technology                    

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • AR

  • VR

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The AR segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was VR.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22:  Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Technology

5.3     AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24:  AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25:  AR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4     VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26:  VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27:  VR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5     Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 28:   Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would improve its relative position in the overall market to become the second largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 42.99% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market. North America would be the third-fastest growing region within the overall market and would grow from $10.32 billion in 2020 to $61.69 billion in 2025. North America would contribute 31.57% of the incremental growth in the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4     APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5     Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6     MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion

Exhibit 39:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7     South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

                Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9     Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1    Increasing demand for AR and VR technology

8.1.2    Product launches

8.1.3    Increasing number of M&A activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1    High development costs associated with AR and VR apps

8.2.2    Risks associated with AR and VR applications

8.2.3    Limitations of AR and VR technology

Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1    Increasing popularity of coffee among millennials

8.3.2    Growing demand for premium and specialty coffee

8.3.3    Promotion strategies by vendors to increase coffee consumption

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 48:  Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

                Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 50: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

10.3  Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 53:  Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54:  Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55:  Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56:  Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4  Facebook Inc.

Exhibit 57:  Facebook Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Facebook Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Facebook Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 60:  Facebook Inc. - Key offerings

10.5  HP Inc.

Exhibit 61:  HP Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62:  HP Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63:  HP Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 64:  HP Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65:  HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 66:  HTC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67:  HTC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68:  HTC Corp. - Key offerings

10.7  Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 69:  Magic Leap Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70:  Magic Leap Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71:  Magic Leap Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 72:  Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

10.8  Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 73:  Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74:  Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

                Exhibit 75:  Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 76:  Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77:  Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 79:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 80:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 81:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Snap Inc.

Exhibit 83:  Snap Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84:  Snap Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Snap Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 86:  Snap Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 87:  Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 88:  Sony Corp. - Business segments

                Exhibit 89:  Sony Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 90:  Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91:  Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 92:  Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 93:  Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 94:  Toshiba Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 95:  Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96:  Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 98:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-ar-and-virtual-reality-vr-market---34-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-alphabet-inc--facebook-inc--technavio-301551086.html

SOURCE Technavio

