Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 162.71 bn| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc.& HP Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality and virtual reality in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will facilitate the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to increase by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 46% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

For more insights on the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing demand for AR and VR technology, product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high development costs associated with ar and VR apps will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Company Profiles
The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

  • Alphabet Inc.-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

  • Facebook Inc-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.

  • HP Inc-The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP

  • Microsoft Corp-The company offers AR and VR under the brand names HoloLens 2 devices, HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, and Ultimate VR immersion.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Gear VR.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Technology, the market is classified into AR and VR.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Related Reports -
Virtual Reality Market -The virtual reality market has the potential to grow by USD 75.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34%. Download a free sample now!

Extended Reality Market -The extended reality market size has the potential to grow by USD 229.06 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 42.57%. Download a free sample now!

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 46%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 162.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-ar-and-virtual-reality-vr-market-to-grow-by-usd-162-71-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-alphabet-inc-facebook-inc--hp-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301456248.html

SOURCE Technavio

