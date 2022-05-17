U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Augmented Reality Hardware Startup OQmented Opens Optics R&D Site in Jena, Germany

OQmented
·2 min read
OQmented
OQmented

The company is building an expert team in the “City of Light”, offering the chance to shape technology for the Metaverse

OQmented's new optics R&D site is located in Jena, Germany

Jena is birthplace of the optical industry in Europe and a center for research in optics and photonics
Jena is birthplace of the optical industry in Europe and a center for research in optics and photonics

ITZEHOE, Germany and JENA, Germany, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OQmented, a technology leader in MEMS-based AR/VR display and 3D sensing solutions, has opened a new location in Jena, Germany. This step supports the company’s strategic decision to develop its solutions as complete systems with optics as an integral component. Jena has an international reputation for optics and photonics and is home to multinational corporations as well as startups, two universities and twelve research institutes. The local Research & Development team will enhance OQmented’s products with additional expertise.

“We are excited to become a part of Jena’s very innovative and dynamic ecosystem and to profit from access to business partners and the exceptional talent there,” said Thomas von Wantoch, CEO/CFO and co-founder of OQmented. “We expect to double our size by the end of the year; one of the focus areas that we want to strengthen will be the optics team in Jena. Working for us offers the chance to make an actual impact on something as big as the next internet revolution, the Metaverse.”

OQmented’s fully integrated LBS-based (laser beam scanning) light engines are a key enabler for stylish and lightweight AR glasses. These all-day wearables represent the hardware for merging our physical world with virtual content and realities, creating an immersive world, the Metaverse. To serve this emerging mass market, OQmented’s goal is to innovate conventional optics and combine it with its micro production process for new types of products.

About OQmented

OQmented is a deep tech company developing and selling ultra-compact LBS projectors for Augmented Reality devices and best-in-class 3D sensing solutions for mobile and stationary applications. The unique Lissajous scan pattern in combination with the vacuum encapsulation technology and proprietary electronics and software enable new product categories in consumer and various other industries. Further information can be found at www.oqmented.com

For Press Information Contact

Judith Woehl
Public Relations
OQmented
Email: media@oqmented.com

Jena Office

Moritz-von-Rohr-Str. 1a
07745 Jena
Germany

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86bd2c65-e2df-4872-b11d-c65b16313726


