U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.04
    +10.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,262.23
    +41.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,487.65
    +116.08 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.73
    +12.79 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.76
    +1.16 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.90
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6530
    -0.0720 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8380
    +0.4500 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,619.90
    +619.80 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.79
    +12.15 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.71
    -10.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Augmented Reality Software Market size worth $ 137.14 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 57.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Increasing demand for AR devices in the medical sector and growing demand for AR in the e-commerce, consumer, commercial sectors and retail industries are the factors driving the market growth of the Augmented Reality Software Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Augmented Reality Software Market" By Vertical (Enterprise, Oil & Gas, Mining, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense), By Technology (3D Modelling, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Navigation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Augmented Reality Software Market size was valued at USD 8.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 137.14 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 57.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3121

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented Reality Software Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Augmented Reality Software Market Overview

The primary factor driving the market growth is increasing demand for AR devices in the medical sector, increasing investments in the augmented reality market, growing demand for AR in the e-commerce and retail industries, increasing demand for augmented reality software in consumer electronics, increasing demand for AR-based applications in the automotive sector, and rising technological advancements in medical applications are the significant others factors boosting the market growth of the Augmented Reality Software Market.

Moreover, increasing demand for augmented reality in architecture, developing partnerships between telecom companies and AR manufacturers to decrease latency to invisible levels, and growing travel and tourism industry growth are opportunities for the Augmented Reality Software Market in the coming future. However, growing security and privacy issues related to augmented reality and extreme usage of augmented reality can occur health problems, fixed processing power and inadequate storage capacity, and dependent on the technological products on the advances in computers and digital networks, which are the significant factors hindering the market growth and will challenge the Augmented Reality Software Market in the future.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Aurasma, Augmate, Ubimax GmbH, PTC, Inc., Daqri LLC, Blippar, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Upskill.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Augmented Reality Software Market On the basis of Vertical, Technology, and Geography.

  • Augmented Reality Software Market, By Vertical

  • Augmented Reality Software Market, By Technology

  • Augmented Reality Software Market by Geography

  • ROW

Browse Related Reports:

Augmented Reality Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Type (Marker-less Augmented Reality, Marker-based Augmented Reality), By Device-Type (Head-Mounted Display, Head-Up Display), By Application (Automotive, Energy, Enterprise), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Analytics Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market By AR Technology (Marker-Based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By VR Technology (Non-immersive, Semi-and Fully Immersive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality Display Market By Type (Augmented Reality Head-mounted Display, Virtual Retinal Display), By Application (Medical, Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Virtual Reality Tourism Apps: Where reality ends and imagination begins

Visualize Augmented Reality Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-software-market-size-worth--137-14-billion-globally-by-2028-at-57-21-cagr-verified-market-research-301524850.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy Today According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund executive and simply want to learn about the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech […]

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Falls on an Analyst Downgrade -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been falling in recent months as high-growth stocks have come under pressure. After a boom in consumer electronics spending since the start of the pandemic, worry has started to mount that demand will start to cool off this year. Analyst Tristan Gerra at Baird Capital recently downgraded Nvidia stock on this specific concern, noting that the market may not be fully appreciating the negative economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a potential decrease in demand for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency mining later this year.