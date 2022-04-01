Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 162.71 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to increase by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 46% during the forecast period.
Key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report Highlights:
YoY growth (%): 25.13%
Performing market contribution: APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries: US, China, and Japan
Regional Market Analysis
With 34% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will drive the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp., among others., are some of the key vendors in the augmented reality and virtual reality market. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.
Facebook Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.
HP Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP Elite 800 VR Ready PCs, Mainstream VR: HP Z440 Workstation, HTC Vive Head-Mounted Displays and HP Sprout PRO.
HTC Corp. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name VIVE Enterprise Solutions.
Magic Leap Inc. - The company offers AR and VR for applications including Health, Defense and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Transport and Architecture, Engineering and Construction.
Key Market Driver
Increasing demand for VR and AR technology:
Key Market Trend
Adoption of various business strategies by vendors:
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 46%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 162.71 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.13
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
8.3.1 Adoption of various business strategies by vendors
