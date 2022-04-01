U.S. markets closed

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 162.71 billion | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to increase by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 46% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report Highlights:

  1. YoY growth (%): 25.13%

  2. Performing market contribution: APAC at 34%

  3. Key consumer countries: US, China, and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 34% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will drive the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp., among others., are some of the key vendors in the augmented reality and virtual reality market. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

  • Facebook Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.

  • HP Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP Elite 800 VR Ready PCs, Mainstream VR: HP Z440 Workstation, HTC Vive Head-Mounted Displays and HP Sprout PRO.

  • HTC Corp. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name VIVE Enterprise Solutions.

  • Magic Leap Inc. - The company offers AR and VR for applications including Health, Defense and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Transport and Architecture, Engineering and Construction.

Key Market Driver

  • Increasing demand for VR and AR technology:

Key Market Trend

  • Adoption of various business strategies by vendors:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 46%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 162.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

