Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Global Market Report 2023: Growing VR and AR Use Worldwide Set to Boost 65% CAGR

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiple Features Offering to Boost the Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market

The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is set to expand with a CAGR of 65% through the forecast period starting from 2022 to 2030. The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market worldwide is expected to observe robust growth on account of the growing AR/VR market across the globe.

These lenses are used for interactive experiences in the entertainment industry such as streaming a concert or collaborating experiences in the education industry. The lenses can be used in mobile applications for various functions such as navigation, gaming, education, and healthcare. Considering all these factors, the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market would register huge growth during the forecast period.

AR Contact Lens Continue to Grow Significantly

The AR contact lens segment shall lead the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. The AR contact lens market is backed by a rapidly growing augmented reality market, which shall reach US$ 61.39 Bn in 2023. Increasing investments from technology giants are further driving the growth of the augmented contact lens market. Notably, an increase in demand for augmented reality architecture, high growth in the travel and tourism industry, and rising opportunities in the enterprise industry are driving the growth of the AR contact lens market. Due to these factors, the AR contact lens will continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is led by North America. The market here majorly is driven by higher penetration of AR & VR technology and higher investments in R&D by major players. The Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Backed by a growing technological user base in the region especially in developing countries in India and China. Further, the region will witness industrial expansion with new technological advancements, which shall further drive the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. On account of these factors, Asia Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market include Innovega, Inwith Corp., Mojo Vision, Sony, Samsung, Verily Life Sciences, Sensimed AG, Medella Health, Alcon, Ocumetrics Bionic Lens among others.

Market Segmentation
Lens

  • AR Contact Lens

  • VR Contact Lens

Application

  • Gaming

  • Medical

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market: By Lens, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Innovega

  • Inwith Corp.

  • Mojo Vision

  • Sony

  • Samsung

  • Verily Life Sciences

  • Sensimed AG

  • Medella Health

  • Alcon

  • Ocumetrics Bionic Lens.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1aqyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


