Augmented & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market to hit USD 18.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Augmented & Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry is anticipated to register 21% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to rising implementation of telehealth platform integrated with AR/VR technologies.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The augmented & virtual reality in healthcare market value is set to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Several reputed companies are increasing their R&D investments in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) to offer novel solutions and strengthen their product offerings in the healthcare domain. Venture capital firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz, Lux Capital, KPCB Edge, and BlueRun Ventures, have also invested in organizations operating in the AR/VR space.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3144  


Diverse application scope in complex surgical procedures may fuel use of VR in healthcare

Virtual reality (VR) technology accounted for more than 25% share of augmented & virtual reality in healthcare market in 2022. VR has showcased a variety of applications in diverse areas of the healthcare sector, such as robotic surgery, surgery simulation, and skills training, among others.

VR is being adopted on a large scale in the healthcare domain, as it plays a vital role in medical procedures. The technology allows doctors to run simulations of various health conditions and consequently, gain better insight into complex surgical procedures. Furthermore, VR makes it easier for medical professionals and trainees to perform and learn surgical operations, thereby fueling the use of the technology in healthcare.

Browse key industry insights spread across 154 pages with 203 market data tables and 19 figures & charts from the report, “Augmented & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Surgery, Training & Education, Behavioral Therapy, Medical Imaging) By End-use (Academic Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics/Dentist), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

Continuous technological advancements may accelerate AR/VR software installation

The software segment held over 35.5% share of augmented & virtual reality in healthcare market in 2022. The strong demand for cutting-edge AR/VR software can be attributed to the recent technological advancements introduced by various market players for designing applications to train healthcare professionals and assist in patient management.

AR/VR solutions gain traction as viable training tools in surgery applications

Augmented & virtual reality in healthcare market revenue from surgery applications was worth over USD 727.5 million in 2022. AR/VR solutions enable surgeons to visualize complex biological structures through the development of 3D images of human organs and tissues. Also, these technologies are commonly used in the training of surgeons for laparoscopic surgery, robotic and neurosurgery, among others, thereby accelerating the installation of AR/VR-powered devices in hospitals.

Academic institutions increase use of AR/VR technologies to train medical students

Augmented & virtual reality in healthcare industry value from academic institutions was worth over USD 687 million in 2022. Various medical colleges across the world are adopting AR/VR technologies for education & surgery training purposes. For example, in June 2022, MediSim VR established an automated VR laboratory at the Puducherry Institute of Medical Sciences to train students in performing complicated surgeries. The adoption of these modalities also provides students with effective training to enhance their surgical skills. These factors will, in turn, encourage academic institutes to opt for augmented and virtual reality-based healthcare technologies.

Request for customization of this research report @  https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3144

Investments in healthcare AR/VR spur product development in North America

North America region held over 40.5% share of the augmented & virtual reality in healthcare market in 2022. Growing investment in healthcare AR/VR products & tools coupled with technological improvements and other supportive government initiatives will increase the adoption of AR/VR in healthcare. Also, the strong presence of major industry players in the region is facilitating consistent technological innovation. The rising need for advanced technologies to facilitate effective disease diagnosis and treatment will thus promote the development of AR/VR-based healthcare solutions across North America.

Regulatory certification of innovative AR/VR products to strengthen market outlook

Hologic, Inc., Augmedix, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., FundamentalVR, Karuna Labs Inc., Medical Augmented Intelligence (MAI), MindMaze, Amelia Virtual Care, and Surgical Theater, Inc., are some of the top participants in the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse    

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology. 

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


