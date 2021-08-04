U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Augmentir Announces New Product Features to Extend Leadership Position in AI-based Performance Optimization for Frontline Work

·4 min read

New AI innovations help industrial companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction identify and capture the largest workforce performance opportunities

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., the world's only provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, today unveiled its latest product innovations that are redefining how AI is being used to improve safety, quality, and productivity in industrial frontline work. The company announced the release of several new product features which improve and expand the in-app AI insights that deliver performance optimization opportunities to any industrial company with frontline workers.

(PRNewsfoto/Augmentir, Inc.)

Augmentir's AI Suite leverages anonymized data from millions of job executions to significantly improve and expand its ability to automatically deliver in-app AI insights in the areas of productivity, safety, and workforce development, increasing the benefits to Augmentir customers.

Augmentir's latest product innovations include:

  • Enhanced Workforce Development Insights – Augmentir's AI automatically delivers workforce development insights, providing companies with laser focus on where each individual in your workforce has room for improvement to maximize the value per dollar spent on upskilling, and understand what types of training would have the largest impact on operational improvement.

  • Improved Quantifying of Work Process Re-Capture Times – Augmentir's AI engine now provides a more refined True Productivity™ stack ranking of the amount of productivity per work process that can be captured and what actions are needed to capture it.

  • New AI-derived True Benchmark™ – Using the highly granular data from work execution, Augmentir's AI predicts ideal execution times for each work process, quantifying the productivity opportunity across all frontline work activities and helping companies better evaluate performance improvement efforts.

  • New True Proficiency™ Score – Augmentir's AI helps to objectively baseline each of your team members for their level of proficiency at every task so organizations can optimize productivity and throughput, intelligently schedule based on proficiency and skill-levels, and personalize the level of guidance and support to meet the needs of each member of the workforce.

  • New True Engagement™ – Augmentir's AI predicts the engagement level of each of your team members to help identify areas where early intervention would be beneficial. Based on the platform's AI insights, companies have the tools to increase engagement through higher levels of interactivity, modification of task assignments, additional positive reinforcement, and targeted training.

Augmentir customers like Colgate-Palmolive, Bio-Chem Fluidics, and STRONGARM are already leveraging Augmentir's AI in conjunction with the platform's digital workflow and remote collaboration capabilities to optimize their frontline operations and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of manufacturing, maintenance, service, and quality. The latest updates to Augmentir's AI suite now improve and expand those benefits. "Augmentir has given us the power to make data-driven decisions regarding our business and operational environment," said Bio-Chem Fluidics Operations Manager, Conor Puckett. "By looking at the insights generated from the Augmentir platform, we are able to understand and target the areas of our manufacturing environment that can drive the most gain back to the business, resulting in a 21% improvement in productivity across our manufacturing operation."

According to Gartner, "AI will play a critical role in the long-term success of connected factory workers." Gartner further adds, "As more information is curated and made available, algorithms must be continually trained in a Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) approach in alignment with continuous improvement initiatives."[1]

"Today's connected frontline workforce is a new and valuable source of data for the enterprise. A challenge is that this data is inherently noisy, making traditional business intelligence approaches useless in surfacing the productivity and workforce development opportunities contained within," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "Augmentir's embedded AI engine automatically cleanses this data and presents a stack ranked view of your opportunities for productivity, quality, and workforce development, helping companies to remain competitive in an era of intense global competition."

To learn more about Augmentir and how its AI-powered connected worker platform is delivering performance optimization for industrial companies, visit augmentir.ai.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-powered connected worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. Learn more at augmentir.ai.

[1] Gartner, "Innovation Insight for the Connected Factory Worker", Simon Jacobson, Dana Stiffler, 9 April 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmentir-announces-new-product-features-to-extend-leadership-position-in-ai-based-performance-optimization-for-frontline-work-301348254.html

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.

