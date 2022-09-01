Jobs report preview: Strong U.S. payroll growth likely persisted in August

The U.S. labor market likely remained tight in August despite this summer's series of larger-than-anticipated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to cool economic growth in its fight against inflation.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Here are Wall Street's expectations for the report, according to Bloomberg data:

Non-farm payrolls: +300,000 expected vs. +528,000 in July

Unemployment rate: 3.5% expected vs. 3.5% in July

Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: +0.4% expected vs. +0.5% in July

Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: +5.3% expected vs. +5.2% in July

The all-important report will hold even more weight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell asserted in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole symposium last week he is willing to accept a weaker labor market in exchange for price stability.

“There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions,” Powell said in his speech.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” he warned. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation."

Market participants had expected employment to show signs of easing — particularly as companies curb hiring and warn of layoffs — but job market tightness and continued employment growth has persisted.

Government data on Thursday showed jobless claims fell for a third week to the lowest reading in two months as first-time unemployment insurance filings fell unexpectedly to 232,000 in the week ended August 27. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected claims to come in at 248,000.

And in July, the U.S. economy added a blowout 528,000 jobs, even as economists expected the report to show a payroll gain of just 250,000 jobs.

The increase also completed the labor market’s pandemic recovery.

“Labor is continuing to be resilient,” Moneta Group Chief Investment Officer Aoifinn Devitt told Yahoo Finance Live. It’s “perhaps the only pillar that’s preventing us from stepping into a recession.”

For investors, however, another strong jobs report will serve as a nod to the Federal Reserve that economic conditions can weather aggressive rate hikes and further diminish hopes of a soft landing.

Fed Chair Powell is "willing to inflict more pain on labor market and on the U.S. economy in order to achieve what they want to do, which is to bring inflation back down to the 2% target," BMO Capital Markets' Jennifer Lee said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. "How long that's going to take is anyone's guess."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 5: A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a shopfront on August 5, 2022 in New York City. U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs despite warning of a recession. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, the lowest level since the pandemic. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

