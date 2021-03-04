U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.90
    +17.18 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,431.30
    +161.21 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,064.00
    +66.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.79
    -23.72 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.27
    +0.99 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.00
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.37 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4760
    +0.0060 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3980
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.3860
    +0.3840 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,346.86
    -1,310.64 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.55
    +22.34 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,643.35
    -32.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     
JOBS:

Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Filings up slightly after reaching the lowest level since November during the prior week.

August's WiFi smart lock is 26 percent off at Wellbots

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

If you've been considering an expansion of your smart home setup, Wellbots has a good deal on a solid smart door lock. The 4th-generation August WiFi smart lock is on sale for $184 right now — the sale price is $199, but using the code ENGADGET15 at checkout will bring the final price down to $184. This is only $1 more than the all-time low of $183 that the smart lock fell to at Amazon back in January.

Buy August smart lock (4th-gen) at Wellbots - $184

There are plenty of smart door locks out there but this one earned a score of 80 from us for its simple design and equally simple installation process. The 4th-generation lock is nearly half the size of the previous generation and its minimalist, circular design should fit in nicely with most home styles. Setting up the smart lock takes only a few minutes and the companion mobile app has helpful videos that walk you through the process. Most of the necessary tools come in the box, although you will need a Philips screwdriver of your own. We also appreciate that August requires two-factor authentication when you set up the lock — it's an added security measure you should be using, especially when it comes to IoT devices.

Once installed, you can use the mobile app to remotely lock or unlock your door. And if you're away and need to let a friend or family member inside your home, you can send them a digital key that will allow them to unlock your door. You don't have to give up your physical key entirely either as you can use it and the smart lock together. But before you take the plunge, check out August's support page that details which deadbolts are compatible with the smart lock.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Call of Duty patch brings 'biggest download day on record'

    Download records were broken last week when Call of Duty released a major update, Virgin Media says.

  • Gannett to sell ads on Snapchat to local businesses in digital marketing collaboration

    Gannett, owner of USA TODAY and more than 250 other daily publications, reached the deal with Snap Inc., to sell ads to its local business clients.

  • Burlington Stores Offers Upbeat Results in a Beaten-Down Sector. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Burlington Stores stock jumped after the off-price retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report came in comfortably ahead of expectations.

  • Ciena Stock Gains As Optical Network Gear Maker's Earnings Top Views

    Ciena stock gained after the maker of optical communications network gear reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. But earnings were flat and sales fell.

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon.

  • The Morning After: SpaceX's latest Starship explodes on the landing pad

    Watch SpaceX's SN10 Starship explode suddenly on the landing pad in Texas.

  • SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

    This Starship prototype was the first one to fly twice, and the third one to blow up.

  • Exclusive: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses

    The U.S. government has been slow to approve licenses for American companies like Lam Research and Applied Materials to sell chipmaking equipment to China semiconductor giant SMIC, several sources said, as the impact from global shortage spreads. Licenses for U.S. suppliers to ship much of an estimated $5 billion dollars' worth of parts and components still have not come through, industry sources said, though many companies sought them soon after the company was blacklisted in December. Certain licenses have been granted, including for small numbers of expensive equipment in recent days.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Waver as Traders Await Powell; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- After a muted market reaction to jobless-claims data, traders awaited clarity from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on how the central bank is perceiving the recent spike in Treasury yields.The S&P 500 wavered, following a back-to-back slide in stocks that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down to a two-month low. Bonds were little changed after benchmark 10-year yields approached 1.5%. Crude rallied as Saudi Arabia’s oil minister urged caution from producers.Read: Yield of 2.2% Is Priced by Equities in Citi Model: Taking StockPowell is expected to use his appearance at a Wall Street Journal event Thursday to reaffirm his looser-for-longer stance for monetary policy and to make clear he’d like to avoid a repeat of last week’s bond-market chaos. In a congressional testimony last month, the Fed chief downplayed concerns that rising yields would hurt the economy, instead declaring at one point that they were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook. The 10-year Treasury note yield briefly spiked to 1.6% on the next day.Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose slightly last week, underscoring the pandemic’s lingering restraint on the labor market recovery.Even after the recent selloff in stocks, the market has provided very few entry points. The S&P 500 has gone without a 5% drawdown since early November, the longest streak in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some key events to watch this week:The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.8%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.2036.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4% to 107.45 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.47%.Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.732%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $62.28 a barrel.Silver depreciated 0.5% to $25.97 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • Goldman Says Market Overpricing Odds of Fed Rate Hike, In Relief for Bitcoin Bulls

    The Fed futures market now anticipates interest rate hikes in 2022, up from 2024 just four weeks ago.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower, Nasdaq slides by 2.7% as tech stocks sink further amid rising rates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday, extending losses from a day earlier as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying and selling stocks

    A bipartisan bill would ban members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.