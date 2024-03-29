Augusta, Athens employment agencies create stronger approach to pair people with jobs

Loop Recruiting co-owners Jason Kennedy (left) and Charlie Wall look out the window of 972 Broad St. during renovations in 2018 to establish the job placement company's downtown offices.

A pair of personnel staffing companies founded in Augusta and Athens have merged to expand its reach and its resources.

Loop Recruiting and SCI Workforce Solutions announced the new partnership March 25.

Jason Kennedy and Charlie Wall founded Loop in Augusta in 2015 with an emphasis on helping fill Augusta-area technology jobs. Vacancies in that sector have increased since U.S. Army Cyber Command began increasing its presence at Augusta's Fort Eisenhower, bringing private cyberdefense contractors to the area.

Loop expanded in 2021 by opening a new office in Spartanburg, S.C., with partner Jamie Fulmer.

Jason Hodge founded SCI in Athens in 2016 and began establishing recruiting patnerships with businesses nationwide.

Jobs are jumping: $23 billion in clean energy projects ranks Georgia second nation for creating jobs

With the merger, SCI and Loop will consolidate additional offices in Atlanta "effective immediately," according to a prepared statement.

“I’ve been familiar with Loop for almost 10 years now and have enjoyed following their award-winning success from afar,” Hodge said. “The parallels between our firms’ respective growth tracks, culture and goals are uncanny."

While "immediately capitalizing on business efficiencies brought about by the merger," Loop and SCI said they will continue operating under their current individual brand names. Existing "contracts, relationships and account management responsibilities" will be unchanged.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta, Athens employment firms strike deal to fill high-demand jobs