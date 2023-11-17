Augusta golf-cart maker defends its patents in federal intellectual property complaint

Textron recently has settled a federal complaint against four businesses it accused of patent infringement.

An Augusta golf-cart manufacturer has prevailed in federal legal action alleging patent infringement on one of the company’s signature products.

The complaint, filed by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., was heard by Judge Brian K. Epps and settled in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia in Augusta.

The complaint specified patent infringements connected to TSV’s E-Z-GO brand RSV vehicle platform. The company had been producing that model of golf cart since 2008.

More: How did a desire to save the ocean lead to new zero-waste grocery store in downtown Augusta?

The settlement specifies four defendants – Chinese cart maker Jinhua Suncart Vehicle Co. Ltd.; and vehicle retailers Vitacci Motorcycles Inc. in Texas; Cougar International Inc. in Norcross; and limited-liability company TPSP, doing business as Turbo Powersports near Macon, California and Minnesota.

Under the agreement, all four companies will stop “all product sales within the scope of the complaint filed by TSV enforcing patents that protect the unique technology used in the RXV models,” TSV Director of Communications Brandon Haddock said in a statement released Thursday. “The defendants also will stop using E-Z-GO's registered RXV and TXT trademarks and remove all online listings that promote the products named in the complaint.”

Textron owns or is licensed under several patents worldwide.

"TSV will vigorously defend its intellectual property, which is the direct result of our investment to generate innovation for our products in the golf-car industry and other industries we serve," said TSV General Counsel Rocco Sica. "These companies were investigated for copying technologies developed through a substantial investment of time and money. Our investments enable TSV to bring our products to market and serve the needs of our customers."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Patent complaint settled involving Augusta golf-cart company's tech