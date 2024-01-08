Augusta 'liquid glass' factory announces new furnace construction by 2025

In this photo from 2003, Joel Swanagin, a furnace operator at PQ Corporation, works at the facilities furnace draw where glass is disolved to create liquid silicate, which is used in the textile, mining, papermaking and petroleum industries.

An Augusta factory that produces “liquid glass” for myriad industrial uses has announced plans to build an onsite furnace in 2024 designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

PQ Corp., with south Augusta facilities at the corner of Doug Barnard Parkway and Newsprint Road, plans to have the sodium silicate furnace operational by 2025.

"The addition of this furnace aligns with our track record of strategically growing our platform to best meet our customers’ growth plans," commented Al Beninati, PQ’s president and chief executive officer. "There continues to be increasing demand for silicates in North America. This investment in our local manufacturing infrastructure will help ensure that our valued customers have the resources to deliver their offerings in a cost-effective, sustainable manner."

Smelting plant: German metal recycler doubles its Augusta investment to nearly $700 million

PQ produces silicas and silicates, which are salts derived from silicas. Mixtures of sodium silicate possess properties used in the production of an array of products from toothpaste and bowling balls to high-temperature-resistant refractory cement.

With a melting point of nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, sodium silicate requires furnaces to produce the materials used in finished products.

The furnace "will incorporate technological and engineering enhancements that support PQ’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and deliver on its core value of sustainability," the company said in a prepared statement Dec. 20.

PQ first established in Augusta in 1964 as Philadelphia Quartz, a Pennsylvania-headquartered soap and candle manufacturer founded in the 1830s. The local plant initially produced additives for laundry soap. It expanded its Augusta footprint in 1981 and 1986.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta 'liquid glass' maker plans furnace that reduces greenhouse gas