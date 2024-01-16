Augusta Sportswear Group acquired by new equity owner to help expand its product reach

Augusta Sportswear Brands, an athletic apparel factory in Grovetown, has been acquired by Platinum Equity, which also acquired golf-cart maker Club Car.

The global investment firm that bought local manufacturer Club Car in 2021 has acquired another major Augusta-area business.

Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity recently announced its new ownership of Grovetown-based Augusta Sportswear Brands. The local factory produces youth and recreational sports apparel for brands including Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Pacific Headwear, High Five and, perhaps the best-known, Russell Athletic.

Financial terms of the complete transaction were not immediately disclosed.

As part of the same deal, Platinum also acquired Founder Sport Group, a Statesville, N.C., sports apparel manufacturer that produces products for such brands as Badger, Alleson, C2, ProSphere, Garb Athletics, Flash and, perhaps the best-known, Under Armour.

Both companies sell their products to regional and local retailers who work directly with youth sports leagues, schools and corporate clients. Now that Augusta Sportswear and Founder Sport are under the same equity owner, products and services offered by both manufacturers can expand.

The companies "are expected to eventually join forces and become one combined company," according to the January issue of PPAI, a nonprofit print and online trade publication covering the promotional products industry.

"We believe this exciting and transformational merger will open up entirely new levels of service, innovation and convenience, including faster lead times, a more efficient supply chain, expanded product offerings, and accelerated innovations in sublimation and printing technologies,” said Louis Samson, Platinum’s co-president. “We believe this combination will truly transform our industry and create meaningful benefits for youth athletes everywhere.”

Platinum last invested in Augusta-area equity when it acquired golf-cart and utility-vehicle maker Club Car from Ingersoll Rand in June 2021 in a transaction valued at about $1.7 billion.

