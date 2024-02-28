Augusta's No. 2 manufacturer to be sold. Here's the next owner and what lies ahead.

The old International Paper plant, shown in this 2018 photo, was sold to Graphic Packaging International then refurbished in a $350 million project.

Augusta's second-biggest manufacturer is being sold to a Washington-state company in a deal valued at $700 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. and Spokane-based Clearwater Paper Corp. recently announced the signing of a “definitive agreement” that will sell Graphic’s bleached-paperboard manufacturing facility off Mike Padgett Highway and south of Augusta Regional Airport.

The plant employs 963 people, according to the Augusta Economic Development Authority. E-Z-Go Textron is Augusta's biggest manufacturer, employing 1,350.

"Augusta is an outstanding asset with a great team, which we concluded is a more compelling fit with Clearwater Paper's strategic growth plans than our own,” Michael Doss, Graphic Packaging’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The Augusta location is composed of three facilities – the factory at 4278 Mike Padgett, a warehouse at 2340 Doug Barnard Pkwy. and a wood yard at 2434 Doug Barnard.

In 2018, Graphic bought the factory from International Paper and announced one of the Augusta area’s biggest-ever development deals when it committed $350 million to modernizing the plant over six years.

The Augusta mill was developed in 1960 by Continental Can Co. It was acquired by Federal Paper Board Co. in 1985 and by International Paper in 1996.

The factory produces paperboard, which is heavier than cardstock but differs from multilayer cardboard. Paperboard is made by rinsing, bleaching and starching hardwood fiber. The Augusta plant coats its product with kaolin clay to produce a glossy white finish to the material that makes myriad consumer packaging items such as disposable coffee cups.

"Augusta is a great fit with our strategy and improves our position as a premier, independent paperboard supplier to North American converters,” said Clearwater Paper CEO Arsen Kitch.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

