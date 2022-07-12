August's WiFi smart lock drops to new low of $150 for Prime Day

There are tons of smart locks on the market now, but one of our favorites remains August's 4th-gen WiFi smart lock. Normally priced at $230, the IoT gadget is on sale for $150 for Prime Day. That's $80 off and the best price we've seen it. There's also a bundle with the lock and its keypad on sale for 30 percent off, for a total of $189.

Buy August WiFi smart lock at Amazon - $150 Buy August smart lock + keypad at Amazon - $189

The smart lock earned a score of 80 from us when we reviewed it in 2020. August improved upon the previous version by making this model slimmer and WiFi-connected, which means you don't need a bridge to use it in your home. Setup is pretty easy as the lock fits over most existing deadbolts, but be sure to check out the company's support page to make sure it'll work with your lock. We also like that the setup process forces you to turn on two-factor authentication, adding a much-needed extra layer of security. This version of the smart lock also supports Bluetooth encryption along with AES 128-bit and TLS encryption.

The whole point of a smart lock is to be able to control entry into your home when you're not around. August's device lets you remotely lock or unlock your door using the companion smartphone app, allowing you to let friends and family members into your home even when you're not around. You can also send them limited-time entry keys so they can get in on their own. We appreciate the device's Auto-Lock feature, too, which automatically secures the door when the device detects that it's been shut. And you don't have to worry if you're not ready to part with your old-school, physical keys — they'll still work even with the August smart lock installed, so you always have another way to get into your home.

