U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.25
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0094 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7000
    -1.9150 (-1.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,773.79
    +598.77 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Auka Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy these securities in the United States.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Auka Capital Corp. ("Auka" or the "Company") (TSXV:  AUK.P) is pleased to announce that on December 13, 2022, it has successfully completed its initial public offering ("Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $750,000 pursuant to a prospectus dated September 15, 2022.  An aggregate of 7,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") were subscribed for at a price of $0.10 per Share.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as the agent for the Offering.  The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and Share purchase warrants entitling the Agent to purchase up to 750,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 5 years from the date of listing of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company is a "capital pool company" and intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the policies of the Exchange. On December 8, 2022, the Exchange issued a bulletin announcing the listing of the Shares as of market open on December 12, 2022 and immediately halting trading pending completion of closing of the Offering. The Shares will resume trading under the trading symbol "AUK.P" on or about December 16, 2022.

Upon closing of the Offering, Auka granted 1,250,000 stock options to its directors and officers which are exercisable within ten years from the date of the grant at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share. As a result of the closing of its initial public offering, Auka now has 12,500,000 Shares issued and outstanding (5,000,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions).

About the Company

Auka is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.  The board of directors of the Company consists of Robert Cole, Michael Kaiser, Frank Y. Sur, Dave Muddle, Jeff Lloyd, Ralf Kaiser and Jay Baraniecki.  The officers of the Company are Robert Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer and Frank Y. Sur, Corporate Secretary. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about Auka's expectations regarding the completion of the application for listing, and the commencement of trading, on the Exchange that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as statements regarding a potential target company for a qualifying transaction. Although Auka believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, as Auka assumes it will be able to fulfill the terms of the conditional listing approval granted by the Exchange and intends to operate its business in accordance with management's statements, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the failure to fulfill the continuing conditions of listing on the Exchange and the inability to find an appropriate target company through which to complete a qualifying transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Auka undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Auka Capital Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c2307.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes-EQ Opens First EV-Only Dealership

    Here it is: the future!

  • Daniel Vogelbach reflects on Mets' offseason, playing with Jacob deGrom: 'He was great to me'

    The Mets have certainly had a busy offseason, but one of the smaller moves New York made was picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million option to split duties at DH.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and The Trade Desk Stocks All Rallied on Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks roared higher on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle to cool red-hot inflation. The latest U.S. government data showed that inflation cooled somewhat last month, which could convince the Fed to alter the pace and tenor of its campaign of interest rate hikes, which are designed to battle inflation. With that as a backdrop, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 1.5%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 1.2%, and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 3.8%, as of 12:49 p.m. ET.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Popping Over 20% Today

    Moderna Stock is ripping higher today after a cancer treatment breakthrough. Is Moderna stock a buy now?