Aukett Swanke Group Plc's (LON:AUK) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

There wouldn't be many who think Aukett Swanke Group Plc's (LON:AUK) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom is similar at about 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Aukett Swanke Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at Aukett Swanke Group over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Aukett Swanke Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Aukett Swanke Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 18% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 42% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 6.6% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Aukett Swanke Group's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Aukett Swanke Group's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

The fact that Aukett Swanke Group currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Aukett Swanke Group that you should be aware of.

