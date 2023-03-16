AuKing Mining to start drilling Tanzanian uranium assets following raise
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- AuKing Mining Ltd
AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams tells Proactive the company has raised a further $2,126,000 at a $0.10 issue price - a premium of 69% to its closing share price on March 14, 2023. The money comes via the completion of its second tranche (T2 placement) capital raising, following last year’s $7.1 million placement. The funds will be used to hit the ground running at the recently acquired Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania.
