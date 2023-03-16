U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.53
    +53.60 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.96
    +281.39 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,672.03
    +237.98 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.77
    +21.82 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.40
    -7.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0640 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6340
    +0.2840 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,764.18
    +321.95 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.09
    +7.48 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

AuKing Mining to start drilling Tanzanian uranium assets following raise

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- AuKing Mining Ltd

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams tells Proactive the company has raised a further $2,126,000 at a $0.10 issue price - a premium of 69% to its closing share price on March 14, 2023. The money comes via the completion of its second tranche (T2 placement) capital raising, following last year’s $7.1 million placement. The funds will be used to hit the ground running at the recently acquired Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/auking-mining-to-start-drilling-tanzanian-uranium-assets-following-raise-185702264

Recommended Stories