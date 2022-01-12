U.S. markets closed

Aulisa Medical USA Closes $13 Million in Series A Funding and Appoints Kenneth Abriola as VP of Sales and Marketing

·4 min read

Recent investment and high-level executive appointment will enable Aulisa Medical to scale up its sales and marketing efforts to meet rapidly increasing market demand and support its high- speed business growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa Medical USA, Inc., the Wearable Wireless Continuous Patient Vital Monitoring System company, today announced the close of a $13 million Preferred Series A financing round, and also welcomes Mr. Kenneth Abriola to join the Company as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.
Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

Aulisa Medical USA specializes in wireless, wearable, vital-signs measuring devices with continuous, cloud-based, patient monitoring and alarm systems that use pulse oximetry to track heart rate and oxygen levels. Aulisa's Guardian Angel® device is the only FDA cleared wireless vitals monitoring and alarm system on the market and provides early detection of health incidents for adults, pediatrics and infants to improve opportunities for intervention.

"Due to serious nursing staff shortages world-wide and absence of devices for continuous monitoring of patients, there is a huge market need for Aulisa's technology in the healthcare industry", said Augustine (Augie) Lien, founder and CEO of Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

"The standard of patient care in hospitals defaults to infrequent spot-checking. Caretakers can only visit patients every 3-4 hours to take measurements of their vital signs which leads to patients often being unattended for hours. This makes it difficult to detect conditions and vitals trends, thus adverse events occur before effective medical intervention can be taken, causing many unnecessary deaths in hospitals and at home", said Lien. Mr. Lien adds "Aulisa's wireless continuous monitoring and automatic alarm system is the answer to these unmet medical needs."

"We are very grateful for the support of our investors", said Lien. He continues: "This new round of funding provides Aulisa with the backing to meet the rapidly increase market demand and support its high-speed business growth to empower consumers and healthcare providers with smart medical and IT technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives".

Aulisa's patient monitoring systems are designed to be used on patients of any age, including infant, pediatrics, and adults. Their Guardian Angel® products are independently developed by the company supported by ten different patents, manufactured by the company's own GMP Certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) factory, market cleared by the US FDA in 6 different 510(K) and continues to receive CE marks for EU markets and approval by the Taiwan FDA, demonstrating its global footprint.

Accompanied with this big milestone, the company is also pleased to announce that medical sales veteran, Kenneth Abriola, joins as Aulisa's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Effective January 3, Abriola's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, marketing plans execution, accelerating Aulisa's revenue through expanding Aulisa's presence in the US and internationally, development of new channels, and contributing to the company's business strategies.

Abriola has more than 30 years of medical device sales experience, most recently at O2 Concepts, the world's most efficient and reliable portable oxygen concentrator. Throughout his career, Abriola has held several executive sales positions, including positions with Drager, Toshiba, Fukuda Denshi and Spacelabs, and as such offers specialized experience selling complex capital solutions for medical services providers on a regional and national scale.

"Hiring Abriola demonstrates our commitment to exponentially growing our business reach and impact by prioritizing consumer and patient health with our medical device solutions", said Lien.

Abriola concludes: "Aulisa is a pioneer in the smart vital sign monitoring space and I am excited to make the company's big vision and mission possible to ensure a safer and healthier world for consumers and patients worldwide".

About Aulisa Medical USA
Aulisa Medical USA, Inc., located in Palo Alto, integrates medical device science and information communication technologies to provide smart medical solutions for the evolving patient care landscape. The company specializes in wireless, wearable, FDA-cleared vital-signs measuring devices with continuous, cloud-based, patient monitoring and alarm systems. Through the development of new products, Aulisa continues to focus on growing the application of Digital Health, collecting large amounts of patient data for big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to medical applications. The company is a subsidiary of Taiwan Aulisa Medical Devices Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, where a Research & Development center and operational headquarters was established in 2013.

Contact

For further information, please visit aulisa.com or contact Kenneth Abriola, VP of Marketing & Sales at kenneth.abriola@aulisa.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aulisa-medical-usa-closes-13-million-in-series-a-funding-and-appoints-kenneth-abriola-as-vp-of-sales-and-marketing-301459850.html

SOURCE Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

