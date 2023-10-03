AultCare president to retire at end of 2023

Jim Savage

CANTON − Jim Savage will retire as AultCare president at the end of this year.

Savage, of North Canton, served more than 30 years with Aultman in various roles, including senior vice president and chief financial officer of AultCare, Aultman Health Foundation's insurance company. He was a Canton Rotary Club member for 10 years, served on the Meyers Lake YMCA Board of Directors, and volunteers each year in the Wishes Can Happen Wish-A-Thon.

His last day will be Dec. 31.

AultCare's Board of Directors chose Aultman Health Foundation Chief Financial Officer Mark Wright to succeed Savage. Wright has worked for Aultman almost 30 years.

“Aultman has been good to me and my family, and it has been my honor to lead AultCare in recent years,” Savage said in a prepared statement. “I have complete confidence that Mark Wright will continue AultCare’s strong tradition of leadership, care and success to the members of our community.”

Wright serves on the boards of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton. He and his wife, Tonya, have two daughters.

“In selecting Mark Wright as the next president of AultCare, the Board of Directors is confident that Mark will continue our commitment to supporting the well-being of the community we serve and promoting the success of our local companies and organizations with high-value, quality health insurance products,” said Dr. John Humphrey, board chairman of AultCare.

Mark Wright

Rick Haines, president and CEO of the Aultman Health Foundation, thanked Savage for his service to Aultman and AultCare and "his leadership and support over the years."

“I’m also looking forward to the great things Mark will accomplish as he steps into Jim’s former role," he said in a prepared statement. "Mark is already a well-known and highly respected member of our team, and I’m confident his leadership will be a critical part of continuing our mission to lead our community to improved health.”

